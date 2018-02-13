Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION

Android Police coverage: Square Enix has officially released 'Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition' for Android, and it's fantastic

It feels like it has been ages since we have received a premium Final Fantasy game on Android. Luckily it would seem the wait has been worth it as Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is a great RPG. Sure, it may be a little more streamlined when compared to the console version, but that streamlining actually lends itself well to mobile gaming. This is literally a pocket-sized version of the Final Fantasy XV, and it has been executed excellently and is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Explore the world of the fifteenth FINAL FANTASY in the palm of your hand. Download Chapter 1 and play for free. Subsequent chapters are available for purchase. Now you can enjoy the FINAL FANTASY XV story across 10 exciting chapters. Tap to move, tap to talk, and tap to fight Easy for anyone to pick up and play.

Cognition Episode 1

Cognition Episode 1 is an Android port of the PC release titled Cognition: An Erica Reed Thriller. It is the first chapter in an episodic point and click adventure game. Luckily each subsequent chapter was also released on the Play Store at the same time as Episode 1. This way you can pick up the complete story without having to wait for the next chapter to release.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Take on the role of Erica Reed, a Boston FBI agent with the power to see the past, in this intense adventure game as she follows the trail of four different serial killers, and a series of clues left for someone with her specific ability. Who’s leaving the clues? How do they know her secret, and what do they want from her?

EARTH WARS

Earth Wars (also known as Earth’s Dawn on Steam) is a console-quality 2D side-scrolling action RPG beat 'em up that is very similar in style to Vanillaware's 2D RPGs Odin Sphere and Muramasa: The Demon Blade. It has a slick futuristic theme and a ton of craftable weapons and armor that add a lot of different strategies to the gameplay.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

In the year 2020 The world has become a nest for the unknown hostile organisms (E.B.E.) No current weapons appear to make any impact on the E.B.E. leaving humanity powerless, and on the brink of destruction.

Dream Walker

Dream Walker is a new release that is still in testing, so only the first chapter is playable. But what is there so far looks pretty promising, though it's a little buggy. The gameplay works much like an auto-runner. As the protagonist sleepwalks down a narrow and windy block path, it is your job to swipe on the screen to make sure the character turns instead of falling off the side of the path.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dream Walker is a surreal, slow paced puzzle runner game where you explore a fantastic world of subconscious dreams and nightmares full of unbelievable physics, architectures and mind games

Fit or Hit

At first I thought Fit or Hit didn't look like much, but then I installed the game and gave it a quick playthrough. Man, was I ever wrong. The way it works is you are tasked with fitting specific shapes through holes that match that shape. As you progress, you must collect blocks along your way. Of course, it gets much more difficult once the shapes start shifting on you and things start to speed up. If you are looking for a new arcade puzzler with challenging gameplay, Fit or Hit is it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Fit or Hit is a very challenging game where you pass through walls by fitting the blocks in the right hole. You can choose between two game modes. Multiple levels ranging from easy to hardcore. Each level new game mechanics are introduced. See how far you can go with four different game mechanics.

Flippy

Flippy is a minimal auto-runner with a simple "flip" mechanic. By tapping on the screen your runner will switch from the outside of the line you are running on to the inside. You do this to avoid spikes on either side of the line. As you run, you want to overtake as many other runners as possible without running into any of those spikes, which can be quite challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Run, flip and speed up. Avoid spikes and try to overtake as many runners as possible. Complete missions, unlock new runners and challenge your friends. Running is fun - enjoy your run.

Hockey Nations 18

Just in time for the Winter Olympics Distinctive Games have released Hockey Nations 18. There are over 80 teams to choose from and 7 different tournaments to play through. The gameplay is solid, and the controls work well enough. Oh, and you can join in on live events to help your team earn points in order to lead them towards victory.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

Experience the speed and intensity of Ice Hockey with the return of the HOCKEY NATIONS franchise. Deliver those big hits, wind up a howitzer of a slap-shot and aim a well-timed wrister while playing in 7 thrilling tournaments in HOCKEY NATIONS 18.

Bluebird of Happiness

Bluebird of Happiness is an adorable adventure game that can be beaten in just under an hour. So while it is a short game, the journey is enjoyable. After a fun day at the fair with your brother, you go to bed and start dreaming. Your goal is to wake up from this dream and escape your strange surroundings by solving increasingly challenging puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

Your brother finds a stuffed bluebird while the two of you visit a festival. Later that night you have a dream that takes place inside of a strange forest with a man having the head of a bird. Try to escape the dream by collecting items and solving puzzles. Can you save your brother?

HERETIC GODS - Ragnarök

HERETIC GODS - Ragnarök is an action RPG that takes place in a dark world filled with dungeons and monsters. The story is based on Viking myths, and it is your job to enter the depths of a cursed abbey in order to banish the heretical gods that reside there. Mainly this plays a lot like Diablo, though it is still in early access, so expect a few bugs and unbalanced areas.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Heretic Gods – Ragnarok manages to successfully adapt the formula of popular roleplaying games to tactile devices. For this, it not only offers an accessible control system, but also some levels with a relatively short duration, which we can finish in a few minutes perfectly styled for mobile gaming.

HeliHopper

HeliHopper is the latest game from Oddrok, the developers of the popular auto-runner Power Hover. It is a quirky arcade game that has you flinging helicopters from one landing pad to the next using a slingshot-like mechanic. What is interesting is that once you fling the helicopter, you must try to stabilize its landing by tapping on the screen and forcing the helicopter to hover for a quick few seconds.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

HeliHopper is a fun helicopter game where you hop from a helipad to another. Master the helicopter controls and become a master pilot. Pilot your way across the beautiful and colourful world, complete the missions or try your skills in the endless levels. Start hopping now.

StrikeMaster Bowling

Rubicon Development, the creators of the Little War Game series, has a new game on the Play Store titled StrikeMaster Bowling. It is a free-to-play arcade bowling game with simple swipe controls. It can be played solo or against friends and family online. There are 11 tournament modes to work your way through and 4 overall game modes to explore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Features:

ONE SWIPE BOWLING - gets you bowling Strikes in no time, but lets you develop skills to master the lanes

DESIGN YOUR BOWLER - select face type, hair, eye color, clothes and more to create your unique bowling character

MULTIPLAYER ACTION - take on the best, or your pals in online or local multiplayer matches and tournaments

Pandamino - A Color Slide Puzzle Adventure

Pandamino is a cutesy block puzzler that uses a domino theme. There are over 200 puzzles to solve and quite a few power-ups that can be used to your advantage. But when you boil the gameplay down to its essence, this is still just another free-to-play match-3 puzzler aimed at casual players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Pandamino the panda is hunting for ancient dominoes of incredible value, hidden throughout the world and guarded by challenging match 3 style puzzles. Your arch enemy, the cunning fox, has stolen your map and is trying to find the dominoes for himself. You must go on an epic adventure around the world to find these ancient dominoes first.

Super Crossbar Challenge

Super Crossbar Challenge is a free-to-play arcade soccer game that tasks the player with striking the crossbar at the top of the goal. This is, of course, more difficult than you would first suspect, which is what makes such a simple game so fun and challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $13.99

Super Crossbar Challenge is the best new arcade sports game that is originated from the popular challenge among footballers and fans alike. The idea is for you to hit the crossbar - Sounds easy? Players are to swipe right to shoot the ball.

Dungeon Survivor II

Dungeon Survivor II is a dungeon adventure game with an old-school feel. You are sent out on a daring mission to no man’s land in order to guide your people and warriors to fight against the Fallen Country. You get to create your own 4-man team. You can choose from 6 main classes with more than 50 sub-classes, and each character has their own personality. And if the single-player campaign doesn't float your boat there is also a PvP mode where you can battle your team against other players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Official sequel of classic popular adventure game Dungeon Survivor. Dungeon Survivor II – Dark Tide is a simulation and dungeon adventure game. This time, you will lead your daring mission to the no-man’s land, have an unexpected fantasy adventure in the ancient and mysterious continent.

Grand Summoners

Grand Summoners is the latest hero collection game on the Play Store. It was created by one of the developers of Brave Frontier, so there are quite a few similarities between the two games. And there is no denying that the pixel art is fantastic, and it's at least very generous with its premium currency at the beginning of the game, though it is difficult to obtain the necessary evolution materials to upgrade your heroes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Grand Summoners is a high quality pixel RPG featuring thrilling battles and intuitive controls. Join now and your first Summon is guaranteed to be a Rare Evolution Unit. This is a story of memories and bonds. Raktehelm, a land where Gods and Demons once fought for supremacy.

Soccer Revolution 2018: 3D Real Player MOBASAKA

Soccer Revolution 2018 is an action-based soccer game adapted from a management soccer game. This shows in its gameplay, as you barely have any control over your players. I am also not pleased that the trailer shows much better graphics than what the game actually presents. And as expected of a free-to-play game of low caliber, it appears to be very pay-to-win once your team reaches a certain ranking.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Soccer Revolution 2018 was developed by Capstone, and adapted from Champions Manager Mobasaka, a game by Mobcast. Soccer Revolution 2018 is an exciting 3D mobile soccer game in partnership with FIFPro, created for soccer fans across the world. With realistic gameplay and action recorded by real players, you will be front and center of each exhilarating match.

Empire: Millennium Wars

Empire: Millennium Wars is a sci-fi themed Game of War clone. Like most free-to-play mobile strategy MMOs you are tasked with building up your empire, training units, and venturing out into the world to take on your enemies. Honestly, there isn't much new to see here other than the futuristic theme, and even that has been done before.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Lead your corporate empire on Mars. Build up your base, train your units and command them in action packed battles. Prospect and mine the rare resource Millennium and ship the highest amount possible to the Mars Trade Federation. Observe every move of your enemies on the world map and intercept rival shipments or loot their bases and refineries.

Sea Game

Sea Game is a 3D naval battle strategy similar in style to the many free-to-play strategy games already available on the Play Store. You must build up your base while fighting for resources alongside millions of other players from around the world. These limited resources create a situation where it is not only a good reason to team up with other players for protection but also the reason why you are going to be spending a lot of time fighting for control of the map.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

Brave and mighty islanders, Welcome to the world of Sea Game. You’ve made the perfect choice, in this vast blue world, you will — Rule your island. Lead your troops. Form your alliance. Battle with courage on the choppy waves and become the greatest overlord.

