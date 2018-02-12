Article Contents
Hello, and welcome to the start of another week. February keeps trucking along, with Valentine's Day in just a couple of days. To... "celebrate," we have quite a few apps to get through today, so prepare yourselves. I will see you all again on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- PhotoDj $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Singles Vipclass $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Player App $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Cartoon City 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Second grade Math - Multiplication and Division $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Classic Block Master(No ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- GOW ( Get Off Work ) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- QoQo: Camera $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Shadow Falls pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Striker in The hole(Full Ver) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Survivor of Hell:Lets Play Tag(Full Ver) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Connect - Cats Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- DeepAbyss+ $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Hidden object PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- WW2 Aircraft Strike $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 5 hours
- Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- PixelDew Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Pixel Dew Lite Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- OreoWaves Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- OreoWaves KWGT / ZOOPER $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Gulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Cute Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- VirtualRadar Client ADSBHub $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Contact Tiles Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Online Radio Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Plumb bob, Level, Ruler - iHandy Carpenter(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- RepetiTouch Pro (root) $11.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Third grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Subtraction Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Gold Rush! 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Multiple Interface for Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Peaks for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Expensive App $399.99 -> $3.49; 4 days
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Total Phone Cleaner $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Vital Tones Male Orgasm Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
