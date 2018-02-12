Hello, and welcome to the start of another week. February keeps trucking along, with Valentine's Day in just a couple of days. To... "celebrate," we have quite a few apps to get through today, so prepare yourselves. I will see you all again on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. PhotoDj $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
  2. Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Singles Vipclass $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Noise FM - Unlocker $4.99 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; 7 days
  6. Purple Player Pro: Music Player App $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Cartoon City 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Second grade Math - Multiplication and Division $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. Classic Block Master(No ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  6. GOW ( Get Off Work ) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. QoQo: Camera $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Shadow Falls pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Striker in The hole(Full Ver) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Sudoku Master PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Survivor of Hell:Lets Play Tag(Full Ver) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  13. The House $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  14. Connect - Cats Adventure $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. DeepAbyss+ $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Hidden object PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  18. Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  19. WW2 Aircraft Strike $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 5 hours
  2. Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  3. PixelDew Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  4. Pixel Dew Lite Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  5. OreoWaves Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  6. OreoWaves KWGT / ZOOPER $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  7. Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  8. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Voger - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  10. Gulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  11. Cute Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Flax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  14. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. Mangis Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  16. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  17. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  18. Ripped Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. VirtualRadar Client ADSBHub $9.99 -> $5.49; 2 days
  2. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Contact Tiles Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. Online Radio Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  11. Plumb bob, Level, Ruler - iHandy Carpenter(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  12. Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days
  14. Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  15. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  16. RepetiTouch Pro (root) $11.99 -> $5.99; 6 days
  17. Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. Third grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  3. Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  4. Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  5. Subtraction Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  6. Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  7. SmartPref $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  13. Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  14. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  15. Gold Rush! 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Multiple Interface for Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Peaks for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  5. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  7. Animated Photo Widget + $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Expensive App $399.99 -> $3.49; 4 days
  2. Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Network Signal Resetter $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Total Phone Cleaner $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Vital Tones Male Orgasm Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days