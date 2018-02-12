Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Setmore Appointments - Appointment Scheduling App

Apps

KUNI Analog Filters

KUNI Analog Filters is a photo "light leak" filter application for Android that can easily edit your photos to give them a washed-out artistic look. On top of the light leak filters, there is a plethora of other effects and filters that can be used to spice up any photo you like. And the best part is, all of your edits are non-destructive, so you can easily go back to the original photo no matter how many edits you make.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Manually add light leak filters and date stamp to photos to make them look vintage. Create beautiful photos with light leaks and date stamps. Full control of the filters. Our third app in the series of analog films where you have total control of the editing.

Readably - RSS Reader

Readably is a premium RSS reader that focuses on customizability in order to create a superb reading experience. The minimal interface lends itself well to achieving that goal. So far Feedbin and Local Rss are the only services you can plug into the app, though it is notable that Readably is one of the better RSS reading apps that supports a Feedbin login and account sync.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

RSS is the best medium to follow the things you’re passionate about and to read your favorite writers. But most RSS apps get in the way of enjoying good writing, they’re just too cluttered. Readably is a RSS reader designed to capitalize on the simplicity of RSS.

Bing Places for Business

Bing Places for Business is an app meant for business owners so that they can customize their business listings on Bing Search and Maps. You can freely edit your details, such as the name, address, map location, phone number, website address, etc. You can even boost the visibility of your listing by receiving tips from the app on how to do so.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Bing Places for business is a FREE service that enables businesses to manage their listings on Bing Search and Maps.

Add your business listing to Bing Search and Maps

Edit business details such as business name, address, map location, phone, website etc.

Add latest photos of your business (storefront, interiors etc.)

Update your store timings

Never miss a notification when there is an issue with your business listing

Receive tips on how to make your listing more visible

Bandcamp for Artists and Labels

Bandcamp for Artists and Labels is a new management tool for Bandcamp artists so that they can directly interact with their fans as well as view stats and easily access merchandise fulfillment. Essentially this is an all-in-one tool for any artist on Bandcamp who wants an intuitive app that allows them an easy way to check their stats from the comfort of their Android phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Bandcamp App for Artists and Labels lets you directly message your fans, even targeting those messages by fan location and level of support. It also gives you a real-time mobile view into your stats, and helps you manage and fulfill your merch.

NBC Sports VR

NBC Sports VR is a virtual reality application intended for viewing videos of the 2018 Winter Olympics. This particular release works on a wide variety of devices, so all you will need is a compatible phone and a Google Cardboard headset or similar device. And for those of you who would like to use their Daydream compatible phones and headset, there is a separate app just for that purpose. This way anyone interested in watching VR Olympic videos should be covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Immerse yourself in sport’s ultimate setting at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Experience the world’s best athletes in a whole new way, as they compete in PyeongChang, South Korea, using virtual reality. Watch VR programming available with compatible smartphones.

Stories – Timeline Diary / Journal, Mood Tracker

Stories – Timeline Diary / Journal, Mood Tracker is a journaling application with a slick and intuitive design. It can be secured with a pin or fingerprint, and it includes dark theme support. As you create new entries, you can input your mood, and over time you can track how you felt in order to rediscover feelings and emotions from your past.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Rediscover the joy and power of diary/journal-keeping with Stories. Stories is currently in beta. It is stable enough for daily use but please expect minor bugs and glitches throughout the app.

Lift Storage

Lift Storage is a simple workout scheduler that focuses on lifting weights. The app will develop a workout schedule for you by automatically updating based on your progress at the gym. It's mainly useful for individuals who are unable to pick up an object that is more than twice their body-weight. So the audience is very targeted, meaning this isn't an app for seasoned lifters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Lift Storage generates a personalized workout schedule for you that automatically updates based on your progress at the gym. This app develops a workout schedule based around the squat, bench press, deadlift, and overhead press (OHP). Currently this app will be most useful for individuals who are unable to pick up an object that is more than twice their body-weight.

Garlic Monitor

Keeping track of your crypto mining address balances and transactions at all times can be a pain if you can't find the right app. This is why Garlic Monitor was created. Now you can keep track of this data with ease while you are out and about. It also displays info on the Galicoin market so that you can keep track of the current trends and values of Galicoin, a new cryptocurrency "born from the shitposts of Reddit."

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Garlic Monitor allows you to easily keep track of your mining address balances and transactions. Garlic Monitor also displays crucial Garlicoin market information front and center so you can monitor trends and values.

Lifes Game: Make Everyday a Game

Lifes Game: Make Everyday a Game is a goal and behavior tracker application that gamifies the objectives in your life. This way you are incentivized to complete the goals you set for yourself. Basically, this app turns your life into a rewarding game, which I am sure many people can appreciate.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.49

--

Lifes Game gives you the complete power. Categorically input different objectives in your life, and receive encouragement as well as a vast number of statistics on your progress. Setup different rewards for yourself to work towards, so when you earn them, you can experience the true value of their cost.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AR Stickers: Winter Sports

Android Police coverage: Google adds 'Winter Sports' and 'Blocks' AR stickers to Pixel camera [APK Download]

In the last week Google has released 2 augmented reality sticker packs. The first is AR Stickers: Winter Sports. As you can imagine, the theme of this sticker pack has to do with the winter sports found in the current 2018 Winter Olympics. You will need a compatible Pixel to access the AR stickers, and once the pack is installed, you can start playing around with them within your Pixel camera.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Gear up for your favorite winter activities with some AR characters that have absolutely no chill. This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

AR Stickers: Blocks

Android Police coverage: Google adds 'Winter Sports' and 'Blocks' AR stickers to Pixel camera [APK Download]

AR Stickers: Blocks is the second AR sticker pack released by Google in the last week. This pack is filled with "low-poly" objects that offer a creative way to bring your photos to life. Just like the above sticker pack, you will need a compatible Pixel phone to take advantage of these fun and amusing stickers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

We’ve updated Blocks. Install to get a few new stickers, including a microphone and more balloon types. Light up the celebration with flashy and energetic characters and objects created with Blocks. This is a sticker pack for AR Stickers. It requires AR Stickers (https://goo.gl/psBTzk) and ARCore (https://goo.gl/77tPbU) to be installed first.

Channels — Live TV

Channels — Live TV requires a HDHomeRun device and a digital TV tuner in order to be useful. If you plan on owning these devices or already do, well then, you are in for a treat. By utilizing this app and the required equipment you can not only access live TV within your Android TV UI, but also pause, rewind, and fast forward whatever live TV you are viewing.

Monetization: $24.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Live TV, right next to your apps. Channels lets you play, pause, and rewind local or cable TV directly on your Android TV using your HDHomeRun device. Now you really can have one device to rule them all. Learn more about Channels at http://getchannels.com. Channels requires an HDHomeRun networked TV tuner to watch live TV on your Android TV. Learn more about how this works below.

AirBattery

AirBattery is mainly useful to users of Apple's AirPods or Beats Electronics' BeatsX wireless headphones. It affords you an easy way to check the battery level of these headphones on your Android device. This way you will never have to guess what your wireless headphones battery level is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

This app displays the current battery state of your Apple AirPods or your BeatsX. You can open the app to see the charge of your AirPods / BeatsX or just use the notification (pro) if you just want to have a quick look.

Live Wallpapers

Falling Hearts LiveWallpaper

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. So why not spruce up your Android device in preparation for the holiday with the newly released Falling Hearts LiveWallpaper. It that animates falling hearts on your screen, and you can customize the color of these hearts as well as add in a few different effects.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Give your homescreen some much needed love and romance with the Falling Hearts Valentines Day LiveWallpaper. An endless stream of soft silky smooth hearts will slowly tumble down your screen. My girlfriend loves it, and so will you.

