Smartphone tech has come a long way over the last ten years, but a few commonly requested features are still lacking. Battery life can't be measured in weeks yet, Android still doesn't have a decent iMessage competitor, and there aren't any first-party cross-platform notification mirroring services. Some of our desires might not be reasonable, but others are. And, at least in the case of notification synchronization, there are plenty of third-party services that can fill the gap. Do you use one?

Personally, I've only ever used Pushbullet, but I jumped ship back in 2015 when most of the best features got locked behind a paywall. As much as I enjoyed the convenience, the utility Pushbullet provided at the time just wasn't worth $5 a month/$40 a year for me.

But it's not the only cross-platform notification game in town these days. Microsoft's Cortana is able to sync notifications with Windows 10, as can Join. AirDroid expands things a bit more with file transfer and remote control, and the unimaginatively named Desktop Notifications works with Chrome and Chrome OS.

There are a ton of SMS-specific solutions, too, but in this case, let's keep the discussion about more general notification mirroring. And if we missed out on any apps or services you might be a fan of, we'd love to hear about them.

