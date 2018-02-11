As the name implies, Android Wear is simply a variation of Android specifically tailored to smartwatches. This year's Wear 2.0 update ran on top of Android 7.0 Nougat, and while some components can be updated through the Play Store, the underlying system can only be updated through normal OTAs.
Google released the Wear version of Android 8.0 Oreo a few days ago, and the update started to roll out to the LG Watch Sport and other models. Some of the improvements include customizable vibration strength, a new touch lock option, and support for additional countries and languages. The company has now created a list of the watches that will receive the update:
-
Fossil Q Venture
-
LG Watch Sport
-
Louis Vuitton Tambour
-
Michael Kors Sofie
-
Montblanc Summit
-
Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
-
Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
-
Diesel Full Guard
-
Emporio Armani Connected
-
Fossil Q Control
-
Fossil Q Explorist
-
Fossil Q Founder 2.0
-
Fossil Q Marshal
-
Fossil Q Wander
-
Gc Connect
-
Guess Connect
-
Huawei Watch 2
-
Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
-
LG Watch Style
-
Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
-
Michael Kors Access Dylan
-
Michael Kors Access Grayson
-
Misfit Vapor
-
Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
-
Movado Connect
-
Nixon Mission
-
Polar M600
-
TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
-
Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
-
ZTE Quartz
Some of the watches dropped from support include the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3, the original Fossil Q Founder, the LG G Watch R/Urbane/Urbane LTE, the second-gen Moto 360 and 360 Sport, and the original Huawei Watch. Those watches will continue to get Android Wear updates (like the recent v2.6 update) through the Play Store, but the underlying Android version will be stuck on Nougat.
Oreo is available on a few more timepieces now
Google has updated the list as the update has become available for four more watches. They are the Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, Movado Connect, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, and Guess Connect.
Curiously, the Gc Connect which was waiting for the update has been removed from the list altogether. Perhaps it was an erroneous inclusion in the first place.
The list has been updated yet again, and a few more watches now have Android 8.0 Oreo. These include the Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, and Michael Kors Access Dylan. The Gc Connect has been re-added to the list as well.
You can find the full updated list at the source link below.
Android 8.0 Oreo appears to be rolling out to the TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45, even though the list says the watch is still waiting on an update:
Thanks Jonathan for the picture!
Oreo is now rolling out to the LG Watch Style, according to reports on the Android Wear subreddit and emails we have received. Thanks to Pavel for the screenshots!
The Nixon Mission is now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo. Thanks Tommy for the picture!
- Source:
- Android Wear Help
