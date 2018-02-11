The whole web is slowly marching towards HTTPS, especially since browsers like Chrome are starting to shame HTTP-only sites. After years of readers asking why we haven't already done so, I'm proud to announce that Android Police now supports HTTPS! If you're wondering what exactly that is, or why it matters, read on.

HTTPS is an adaption of the standard HTTP protocol, designed to encrypt all data using Transport Layer Security (TLS). All information sent to and from HTTPS-enabled sites, like our own, are protected from tampering by outside parties. That means code can't be injected by your ISP, your data won't be intercepted on insecure networks (like public Wi-Fi), and ISPs cannot tell which individual pages you visit.

There are some other minor benefits to HTTPS, but increased security is the main improvement. Let us know if you encounter any problems in the below comment section.