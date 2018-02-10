If you're a frequent patron of your local cinemas, you've likely heard of MoviePass, the service that gives you a movie theater ticket a day (with restrictions, of course) for a monthly cost. If you haven't heard of the service before or aren't generally interested in enduring the inconveniences involved with going to a theater, maybe this will pique your interest: MoviePass has just announced a new annual plan that works out to a slight savings of $0.34 a month. MoviePass is disingenuously claiming this new plan works out to $7.95 per month, but the $19.95 processing fee pushes it up to $9.61 a month. In fact, the only real benefit to this new annual subscription is a year of free access to the movie streaming service Fandor.

MoviePass seems to be trying to push the $7.95 monthly narrative hard, probably in an effort to make it appear to match the Costco deal late last year, which offered a year of MoviePass and Fandor for $89.99 (actually $7.50 per month, and actually a deal). MoviePass is calling this new not-deal a limited-time offer for the US.

If you sign up for a new MoviePass subscription, you'll be billed $115.35 ($7.95 per month plus a $19.95 processing fee, or $9.61 total per month) up front to cover the year. Fandor, the service that streams "handpicked" films and usually goes for $10 per month or $90 for a year, is also included, and that's really the only reason anyone should be jumping into this new annual plan.

MoviePass—excluding the dishonesty behind the pricing in this annual plan—is a decent deal. However, there are limitations and drawbacks. For one, the service is limited to 2D movies and is available only at participating theaters. Chances are most of the theaters around you play ball with MoviePass, but check MoviePass' website to make sure your favorite theater is a participant. It's also worth noting that MoviePass recently pulled out of some popular AMC theaters due to some contention with the chain.

As someone who jumped on the Costco deal in December, I can tell you that it's a bit annoying that you have to be within 100 yards of a theater in order to buy a ticket via MoviePass using its painfully mediocre app (below). But I'm willing to deal with that because of the value, and it seems like a lot of people would agree — more than 2 million, in fact, a subscriber milestone MoviePass surpassed this week.