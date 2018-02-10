Amazon announced earlier this week that lockscreen ads won't be present on newly-purchased Prime Exclusive devices and an update is rolling out to the Amazon Offers app to disable them on existing handsets. If you don't want to wait, you can sideload that update right now.

Amazon's Prime Exclusive Phones program has been a great way to grab an Android device on the cheap since its introduction in 2016, but the discount has always come with some compromise: a locked bootloader, Amazon-flavored bloatware, and—perhaps most annoyingly—ads on your lockscreen.

The decision to remove the ads comes on the heels of the discovery of a security flaw involving the ads that allowed the lockscreen to be bypassed while on-body detection was active. While the removal of intrusive promotions is a nice perk for consumers, it comes at a price: new Prime Exclusive phones will cost an extra $20.

XDA Forums user DarkPhoenix7878 was kind enough to extract and share the new Amazon Offers APK after he received the update on his own device. You can grab the ad-banishing APK over at XDA now.