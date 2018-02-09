Newton Mail is an app that we cover from time to time here on AP. Formerly known as CloudMagic, the paid email app is reasonably popular with corporate users thanks to its multiple commercial and CRM integrations. It received a bump to v9.8.187, which adds fingerprint support to secure your emails.

The changelog is as follows:

Secure your emails with fingerprint unlock: Go to Settings > General > Passcode to enable it.

Optimise images before sending: Trouble sending large attachments? Newton can now optimize the size of images you attach.

Bug fixes

The addition of unlocking the app via your fingerprint is a nice, if not overdue, touch. And I'm sure there are plenty of people who will appreciate the image optimization — sending large files is still something that plagues the world. The app update is right over here at APKMirror, or it should be available to everyone in the Play Store, which you can grab from the widget below.