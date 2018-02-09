IFTTT is a tremendous boon for those interested in automating their lives. The company's tools have deep integration with a wide variety of third-party services and products, and they're always being improved upon. The most recent additions to the party are iHome Enhance, Everynet, Grasp IO, and Nexx Garage. The old Stocks category has also been renamed to Finance, so if you can't find those stock-related applets, they're still around in a new place.

Some of these new service integrations are a bit beefier than others. Everynet, for example, allows Touchtag LoRaWAN (new word for me) devices to trigger actions, and a good number of pre-built applets are available. In related IoT news, GraspIO's new IFTTT integration gives you tons of both triggers and actions for the programming suite. If you've been playing around with GraspIO's Cloudio development platform, that's great news.

On the more consumer-facing smart home side, iHome's new integration is pretty light. All it seems to support is a single trigger type: button press. Nexx Garage has a bit more under the hood with actions and triggers for opening and closing your garage door, and a pile of pre-built applets to go with it.

The new Finance channel should be familiar for those that used the old Stocks applets or triggers/actions, as it's the same thing. In fact, IFTTT hasn't even renamed some of the applets to match the change in category name; many still claim to be part of the "Stocks" group. So if you need to set any new alerts or triggers, keep the change in name in mind when you go digging around IFTTT's lists.

If you're excited to try out any of these new services, IFTTT's Android app was just updated to support them. You can pull down the latest version over at Google Play or APK Mirror.