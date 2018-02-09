Being late isn't usually a good thing, but when it comes to purchasing technology, it does have its upsides. Chief among them is probably being able to pay a reduced price for something that not long before could only be purchased at the full MSRP. If you've still been looking to purchase a first-gen Pixel XL with maxed out storage, then eBay currently has a deal which can save you at least $269, plus any additional sales tax savings if you live outside of Illinois.

A new, in-box, Quite Black model of the original Pixel XL with 128GB of storage is on sale for just $499.99, compared to the current retail price of $769 that Google is selling it for. The phone is listed as a Verizon factory unlocked variant, but that probably isn't all too important — it should still work on all four major US carriers and has the same SKU as the regular GSM version. The only potential difference is that the Verizon model may (or may not) have a locked bootloader. In all likelihood, it should work fine with whatever carrier you're on.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel XL that isn't on a payment plan with somewhat confusing terms, so if you were on the fence about buying a new Pixel XL, this is probably a good opportunity to take advantage of. There's a limited number of units available, so don't wait too long, though.