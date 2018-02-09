Another week is over, which means that I need to get in this final round of app sales for you all before the weekend. Much like Wednesday's, today's list has a few notable entries, so be looking out for them. Otherwise, have a good weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. Precious metals of CB (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Beast Towers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Mini Arcade Golf: Pocket Tours $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Rest - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Extreme Clock Pro wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Candoy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  9. Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  10. MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  11. Oreo 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  12. Santa Live Wallpapers - Christmas live wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days
  2. Learn Vietnamese Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  3. KnowledgeBase Builder $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Learn German LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.49; 6 days
  6. Film Production Budget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Notification History Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Photo Studio PRO $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. Puffin Browser Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 hours
  2. Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  4. Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  5. Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  6. Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  7. Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  8. Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  10. R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  13. Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  17. Dr. Panda Bath Time $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  18. Dr. Panda Beauty Salon $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  19. Dr. Panda Daycare $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  20. Dr. Panda Hospital $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days
  22. Reporter 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  3. Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days