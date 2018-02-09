Article Contents
Another week is over, which means that I need to get in this final round of app sales for you all before the weekend. Much like Wednesday's, today's list has a few notable entries, so be looking out for them. Otherwise, have a good weekend.
Free
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Precious metals of CB (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Text Viewer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Beast Towers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Mini Arcade Golf: Pocket Tours $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Rest - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; 3 days
- Extreme Clock Pro wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Merrun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Candoy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Fresy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Oreo 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Santa Live Wallpapers - Christmas live wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days
- Learn Vietnamese Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Learn German LuvLingua Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.49; 6 days
- Film Production Budget $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Notification History Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Photo Studio PRO $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Puffin Browser Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 hours
- Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Three Towers: The Puzzle Game (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dr. Panda Bath Time $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dr. Panda Beauty Salon $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dr. Panda Daycare $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dr. Panda Hospital $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $1.39; 7 days
- Reporter 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Memory Booster for Android Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
