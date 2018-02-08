After months of rumors, Google finally announced yesterday that it is merging Nest into Google's in-house hardware team. Nest was acquired by Google in 2015, but it remained a mostly-separate entity, and later became a subsidiary of Alphabet. But it's not all good news for the companies - Nest's remaining co-founder is heading for greener pastures.

Matt Rogers previously worked at Apple, where he helped develop both the iPhone and iPod. He left Apple in 2010, and has worked at Nest since 2011. Rogers provided the following statement to CNET:

After almost nine incredible, intense years working to build Nest, I've decided to begin my transition to dedicate more of my time to Incite.org, as well as to start thinking about the next adventure. In the coming months, I'll be working closely with Google's Hardware leads to define the 2019 roadmap and to ensure a smooth integration of Nest into Google's Hardware group. Nest has been an amazing journey and the honor of my career to build. Together with the Nest team and our partners, we've helped save over 19 billion kWh of energy, helped save a number of lives -- both human and pets -- with Nest Protect, and helped families feel more safe at home with Nest Secure and Nest Cam. And along the way, we managed to build the leading brand in the connected home space. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished and can't wait to see what's next for Nest.

He said he will be focusing on Incite, a San Francisco-based investing organization that he has worked at since 2017. Rogers was the last of Nest's co-founders working at the company, as Tony Fadell left in 2016.