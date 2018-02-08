Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is finally launching in the US, but not the way Huawei would probably like. Both AT&T and Verizon are reported to have dropped plans to sell the phone after pressure from the government. You can get the phone unlocked, but it's spendy. At least it'll be a durable device if you do drop the cash. YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has subjected the Mate 10 Pro to the usual battery of tests, and it earns a passing grade.

The JerryRigEverything test consists of scratching, burning, and bending. As you'd expect, the hardened glass screen of the Mate 10 Pro scratches at a 6-7 hardness like other devices. The sides and the buttons are all metal. There's a scratchable plastic layer on the fingerprint sensor, but it doesn't affect its speed or accuracy. When subjected to a flame, the screen lasted 40 seconds before discoloring. For what it's worth, that's one of the best times yet.

The bend test is probably the most informative when it comes to build quality. Some glass phones crack when bent, and a few metal phones bend around the middle. The Mate 10 Pro barely even flexes, and there's no visible damage. It gets a passing grade on the JerryRigEverything test.