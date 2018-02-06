Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, officially launched the Honor 9 Lite today in Western Europe. The Honor 9 Lite features segment-leading dual-lens 13MP+2MP cameras on both the front and back, setting a new standard and technology trend on quad-lens camera in the industry. With an exquisitely designed 2.5D glass and 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD Display, the Honor 9 Lite offers flagship-like features and a seamless performance at an irresistible price.

This new smartphone has experienced great success in China and India. It won praise from Android China as the best budget phone with stunning design and remarkable photography functions. In India, the Honor 9 Lite was sold out for three times after it went on sale on Flipkart, one of India’s biggest online stores.

In 2017, Honor was the number one smartphone e-brand in China by sales, and its sales grew significantly on Black Friday in the United States and Europe. Last year, Honor witnessed success in Russia as the third biggest brand in market share. The Chinese smartphone e-brand was also thrilled to secure the largest market share for smartphones in Finland in Q3. “Honor will grow further from our solid success in the China market, and deepen our role as the thought leader in global markets,” said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, “We aim to become a top-five smartphone brand by 2020.”

Capture Your Uniqueness with the HD Quad-cameras

Who says the front camera should have lower resolution and quality than the back? The Honor 9 Lite features a dual-lens 13MP+2MP camera on both the front and rear, allowing you to capture equally clear and stunning images of your favorite things anytime, anywhere and anyway you want. With its upgraded, customizable, in-depth beautification feature, the Honor 9 Lite helps you to look your best in every way.

Let Your Individuality Shine through the Stunning Design and Display

Designed with both aesthetics and function in mind, the Honor 9 Lite is ultra-thin, sleek, and stylish. By keeping the streamline body of a 5.2-inch screen device, the Honor 9 Lite offers a 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD Display with a bezel-less screen, and this provides an outstanding display quality with a record-high screen-to-body ratio. The back of the Honor 9 Lite has an exquisite nano-scale optical coating, that glistens in the light and gleams like a diamond.

Own the Power of a Flagship Phone

The Honor 9 Lite presents an array of superior features, including an ultra-fast 16nm octa-core Kirin 659 chipset and a fully-enhanced graphics processing unit (GPU), together with the capability of Android 8.0 and EMUI 8.0, and this ensures a much smoother and faster user experience. The Honor 9 Lite will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The Honor 9 Lite will come in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Glacier Grey, at a recommended retail price of €229. Consumers in Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain and United Kingdom) can purchase Honor 9 Lite starting from February 6th online at Honor's store.