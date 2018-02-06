Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA

Android Police coverage: Square Enix's latest RPG 'Dissidia Final Fantasy Omnia' is officially available

Dissidia Final Fantasy Omnia is the latest Final Fantasy mobile game to land on Android. It is a turn-based RPG, unlike the real-time combat used in the original PSP Dissidia games. So while combat is turn-based, it does retain the Brave/HP offense/defense system. This system adds a little bit of depth to each battle, at least more so than your standard turn-based RPG.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

--

Legendary heroes and villains from across the FINAL FANTASY series come together in a compelling story of powerful deities and a world in peril. Fans of the series will see their favorite characters in a brand-new adventure, and newcomers will experience the compelling story, drama, and combat that the FINAL FANTASY series is known for.

Game Dev Tycoon

Android Police coverage: Game Dev Tycoon is out on Android, and it is just as great as ever

Game Dev Tycoon has existed on the PC and iOS for a while now. Android has only received its port just this week. Now that it is here you can expect all of the same familiar business simulation gameplay found in the PC version. And best of all the game has retained its premium price point, so you won't have to worry about any intrusive advertisements or in-app purchases.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Welcome to Game Dev Tycoon. In this business simulation game you start your own game development company in the 80s. Create best selling games, research new technologies to boost your business and invent new game types. Become the leader of the market and gain worldwide fans.

Run Sausage Run!

Android Police coverage: Endless runner 'Run Sausage Run!' has racked up 10 million installs, and it's showing no signs of slowing down

Run Sausage Run! is a goofy endless runner that has you playing as a sausage running through a danger-filled kitchen. You will die, and you will die often. Luckily each death has an amusing animation, which is why this gameplay is so enjoyable. Like all endless runners the further you run the more coins you can earn. These coins can then be used to purchase new sausage skins as well as a few different power-ups.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

--

Run, Sausage, run. Hot diggity dog, that’s a fine lookin’ hot dog. You never sausage a sausage. (Get it? Saw such… sausage? Anyone?) Stop punning and start running. This adventure run is a hot dog’s dream - or nightmare - depending on how well you do. Play as the tasty sausage of your choice.

Sonic CD Classic

Android Police coverage: Sonic CD Classic is the latest SEGA Forever release on the Play Store

Sonic CD Classic is the latest SEGA Forever title to hit the Play Store. Like most SEGA Forever titles this is replacing a premium version of the same game that was released years ago but was pulled from the store in 2016 due to a bug. With this new title owners of the original version will have to pay again or deal with the numerous ads if they want to continue receiving updates to the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Time travel to save the world in SEGA's highly acclaimed Sonic platformer that introduced Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. Past, present, and future collide as Sonic battles to rescue Amy Rose and recover the seven Time Stones. Travel through time to defeat Dr. Eggman and his fiendish creation, Metal Sonic.

Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers

Android Police coverage: Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers is a challenging auto-running platformer that just released for Android

Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers is another title in this week's roundup that has existed on iOS for quite some time but has only just this week released as an Android port. It is a stylish 2D auto-running platformer that has an amusing story and some very challenging gameplay. So be warned, Lost Socks isn't for the casual player. It will take dedication to beat this game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

--

Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers is here. Find the lost sock, fight the nibbles, and defeat the Boss. Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers is an exciting “run’n’gun” game with more than 30 levels packed full of all kinds of characters, bonuses, and obstacles, colorful game locations, and most of all the chance to become a genuine hero.

SiNKR

SiNKR is very reminiscent of the minimal puzzle game Hook. All of SiNKR's levels are handcrafted to give the player a sense of accomplishment, and the hook-based gameplay makes for some challenging logic puzzles that are a joy to solve. There is no timer or any other distraction to impede your progress. This way you get to play as casually as you like.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs



--

SiNKR is a minimalist puzzle game. There is just you, hooks, pucks, and various contraptions you need to clean up each level. Sink all the pucks to advance to the next challenge. Each level is handcrafted. No scores, no timers, no text, no distractions. Responsive ambient music.

Reporter 2

Reporter 2 is the continuation of the popular action-horror game Reporter from AGaming+. After the events of the first game, you find yourself in a hospital suffering from crazy nightmares that are becoming more and more realistic. That's why you are tasked with trying to find any information you can about a mysterious girl who is following you in nightmares. Oh, and if you would like to give the game a try but don't want to spend any cash, there is a lite version available for free.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

You somehow miraculously survived in the hospital. Do you think it is over? And what about that strange call about 7 days? The time is running out. Carefree dreams are left behind: now you are hostage of nightmares and wake up in a cold sweat every morning. And nightmares are becoming more realistic and eerie every day.

Johnny Bonasera 2

Johnny Bonasera 2 is a point and click adventure game that is continuing the story from Rafael García's Johnny Bonasera 1. The 2D graphics are similar to a low-budget Saturday morning cartoon, and the gameplay contains a story-driven adventure full of hilarious dialogues and puzzles.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

This is the episode two of "The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera". Following the abduction of Johnny's mother by aliens, Johnny is questioned at the police station about the events. Johnny must find a plan to rescue his mother and escape from the police station where he is being held. Meanwhile, Capitán Wachimolete will try to kill the aliens in his own way.

Ayo: A Rain Tale

Ayo: A Rain Tale is a beautiful platformer that takes place in Sub-Saharan Africa. You play the part of Ayo, whose job it is to fetch the water for her family. You will gain skills, wisdom, and courage as you journey forth on your mission. For the most part, the platforming gameplay is pretty fun, though movement can feel a little stiff at times.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Ayo: A Rain Tale sheds the light on a young girl who regularly carries her tough water-fetching duty with courage. Ayo’s perilous struggle is shared by many girls in Sub-Saharan Africa who live in communities that have no access to clean water. The daily burden of fetching water is carried by women and children – who go on journeys to distant sources and return home shouldering 40-pound containers filled with water for their families.

Doodle Space - Lost in Time

Doodle Space - Lost in Time is a side-scrolling endless runner that tasks you with collecting coins so that you can purchase new skins and upgrades. The graphics are reminiscent of a doodle you would draw in a notepad, which gives the game a little bit of charm. There are 6 different enemy types to contend with, and 12 different ship skins to collect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Survival of the universe at your fingertips. Interplanetary space battle needs a commander like you. Take part in interstellar space war in the distant future with your basic spaceship, “Doodler”. You will control Doodler craft in fights to avoid incoming enemy fighters. In this interstellar arcade game, you are the captain of the Doodle Colony.

Incogny - Party Game

Incogny - Party Game is just that, a party game that centers its main mechanic around incognito communication. Basically, you and a group of friends answer personal questions that have a simple yes or no answer. It is up to each player to guess how many out of the group answered no and answered yes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

--

Incogny is a mobile game that lets you share secrets while staying “undercover“. Gather with friends and start playing. The app offers you exciting questions about personal opinions and experiences. Each player answers secretly with YES or NO within their own smartphone.

Breakers: Dawn of Heroes

Breakers: Dawn of Heroes is a hero collection gacha game that is currently still in testing. You can expect a long single-player story mode as well as 1v1 and 3v3 PvP content. The plot revolves around a standard trope featuring a group of teenagers who come together to investigate mysterious occurrences around their city.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

--

In Breakers, experience an immersive campaign with fluid touchscreen controls designed to give players the freedom and joy befitting an action role-playing game. Control your hero using just two fingers for a comfortable yet challenging experience in both single-player and multiplayer game modes.

Icy Bounce

Icy Bounce is an uncomplicated arcade game that uses a slingshot mechanic for its movement. Your goal is to make it to the end of each stage by jumping from one platform to the next. Simply pull back on the penguin to coordinate precisely where it will jump forward and land.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Jump across sinking blocks, win new characters, and beat your friends’ records. Icy Bounce is a new smash hit that you will never stop playing. Win new characters from our interplanetary company, explore different locations, and embark on an endless arcade journey.

Birdy McFly - Fly Over It

Birdy McFly - Fly Over It is an endless runner that has a cute pixel-based design and simple controls. You can move forward or backward while simultaneously flying up or boosting forward in short bursts. You will have to use all four of these controls to make it as far as you can while also collecting as many coins as possible. These coins, as always, will be used for power-ups so that you can make it just that much further in your quest for the highest score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Challenge yourself in a randomly generated world full of obstacles. Control Birdy McFly's movements and get over/through the obstacles before him. Collect coins and power ups to increase your score and get as far as possible. Don't wait too much. If the left edge of the screen touches Birdy McFly you'll lose.

Gardius Empire

Gardius Empire is the latest hero collection game from Gamevil. Your heroes will be used to wage war against your enemies as you prepare for the ultimate battle for the throne. The game is still under development so there may be a few bugs or missing features, but for the most part, things appear to be in working condition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (though this will probably change)

--

Enter the Legendary World of Gods and Heroes. Embark on an outstanding visual experience and battle-riddled adventure to re-write the fate of the Gardius Empire. Prepare for the ultimate battle for the throne.

Summon and collect powerful mythical heroes.

Immerse yourself in a larger-than-life battle.

Upgrade and build your own empire.

Splashy!

Splashy! is a minimal platform jumping game that plays a lot like an endless runner. The controls work by sliding your finger on the screen to line up where the ball you are controlling is going to jump. Obviously, you want the ball to land on the next platform, which will take perfect timing and accurate finger movement.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Splashy, the #1 worldwide game is now available on Android. Touch the screen and move your finger to move the ball. How far will you bounce?

Arcade Plane 3D

Arcade Plane 3D is a simple arcade game that tasks you with collecting stars with your plane on a revolving map of a city. The more stars you collect, the bigger the city grows and the more difficult the gameplay becomes. So it's a bit like an endless runner, as the level never changes. But the growing map and attractive design make for something that's a bit different yet still definitely enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

--

Endless flying fun. Arcade Plane 3D is fast, easy to play but hard to master flying game. Tap & hold to dive, grab stars to tank the fuel and survive as long as you can. Collect coins, build your city, buy new airplanes and reach the highest level you can. Simple 3D graphics = huge fun from flying.

Escape Logan Estate

Escape Logan Estate is a point and click adventure game filled with challenging puzzles and beautiful environments. There is a total of 3 chapters to complete, with the first chapter being free to all players. As the story unfolds you will take on the role of 1 of the 3 playable family members in order to reveal the mystery surrounding the estate.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

--

Can you escape Logan Estate? A visit to the Logan Estate leaves a family in pieces. Play as three different family members to explore and solve puzzles to reveal the mystery surrounding the estate. If you think you have what it takes to escape Logan Estate then go on and download this game now.

GLOBE

GLOBE is a slick arcade space shooter and collection game that looks similar to a twin-stick shooter, though the controls are much more straightforward. Your primary goal is to collect all of the floating astronauts in orbit around Earth. Once you collect them all, you will move on to the next stage. There are also enemies that shoot at you and obstacles you can run into, so you have to pay close attention to where you are going.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

--

An Alien invasion has been detected and the space station patrolling Earth has been attacked, all the astronauts have been dislodged into space. It is up to you to save all the astronauts and eliminate all threats before Earth is attacked. Level up your Pilot and become Supreme Commander of the Intergalactic force to complete trials of pure arcade madness.

Blocky Snakes

Blocky Snakes is an endless runner with a voxel-based Snake theme. There are 5 world themes to explore, and 16 snake skins to collect. Like most endless runners you want to accumulate as many coins as possible during each session so that you can afford new powerups and skins.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Why did the snake cross the road? Wait, that's another story... But now, get ready to hop into the world of the BLOCKY SNAKES. A funny, challenging game, where you can relive your memories with a classic hit. Slither through your way in a maze of obstacles. Eat fruits and frogs to grow bigger and gain more score.

Avicii | Gravity HD

Avicii | Gravity HD is a futuristic endless runner with some trippy graphics. Basically, you pilot a spaceship as it travels along a fixed path. You must collect triangles while plowing through breakable walls and rotating the path so that you won't run into any fixed obstacles. The music, by Avicii himself, is fantastic, and the gameplay holds up. Just don't expect anything groundbreaking and you should find something here to enjoy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

--

Global hit music game AVICII | GRAVITY returns in a massive expansion, packed with brand new and boosted original content: Experience Avicii’s music in a whole new way. Your performance affects how his hit songs are played out. Watch as the environment changes dynamically to reflect your progress.

BQM - Block Quest Maker -

BQM - Block Quest Maker is a dungeon exploration puzzle game that has an interesting design mode. That's right, you can create your very own dungeons. So not only can you play through the regular RPG puzzle-based gameplay, you can create your own dungeons and share them online. This way you will never run out of new content to explore.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $6.99

--

Create & challenge - new instant death RPG「BQM - BlockQuest Maker」is here. Secret doors, falling stones, formidable monsters - fight them all and level up. Solve the mystery box and see what lies ahead. BQM is newest game from BlockQuest series, follow up to great hit, Dungeon of Gravestone, popular puzzle game with and instant death factor.

The Official BBC Earth Quiz

Alright, all of you BBC Earth series fans take note. The Official BBC Earth Quiz is a new game on the Play Store that quizzes you on the knowledge found within such shows as Planet Earth or Blue Planet. You play as a photographer who is traveling the world, and it is your job to answer questions about the animals you come across and the environments you visit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

The Official BBC Earth Quiz will test the knowledge of the whole family, from beginners through to the most ardent budding naturalists. The game casts players in the role of a photographer travelling across eight unique environments, including arid deserts, sweeping grasslands, dense jungles and the deepest oceans.

Inochi

Inochi is a turn-based robot battle game. You get to build your robot however you like by using a bunch of different parts in order to create something unique. Then you get to send that robot out to battle to see if it has what it takes to defeat your enemies. As you progress in the game, you will unlock newer and more powerful parts that you can then equip to progress even further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $28.99

--

Battle your way through dynamic worlds, defeat the Rust King's hordes and free your AniMech heroes. The AniMech's world, Shine Planet, is under attack from the enigmatic Rust King and his massing army of Rust infected slaves. Inochi brings you a quirky universe of Robot Animals called AniMechs, each with their own special moves and abilities.

Panda Power

Panda Power plays like a classic 2D platformer. What sets it apart from roots is the fact that you can also design your own levels. So not only does this add a lot of longevity to the title, but it also gives you an easy way to create the type of gameplay you enjoy instead of playing through the title's regular levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Help. Stars fly away from the lighthouse. The Panda Land is in darkness. Are you brave enough to help Panda Man Four? Panda Power is an innovative platform game that combines Story Mode with Edit Mode. Jump and run with Panda Man Four in the various mysterious lands through multiple exciting difficulty levels.

Merge Kingdom!

Merge Kingdom! is the latest hero collection game to hit the Play Store. Unlike the majority of RPG-based hero collection games out there, Merge Kingdom! actually plays out as a puzzle game. You are tasked with merging objects in order to heal the land of your kingdom. Think of gameplay similar to Threes!, but on a grander scale and with a delightful fantasy-based hero collection theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

--

Welcome to the world of Merge Kingdom., where everything can be merged, and your only object is to heal the land. You’re the ruler of a vast kingdom, whose land has been struck by a terrible plague. In order to save your kingdom, you need to save the land - the only means of doing that, is by merging objects.

Tales of Gaia

Tales of Gaia is the latest hack and slash release from Snail Games. This is a genre the developer is pretty familiar with, so at the very least it will look highly polished. Of course, like most free-to-play games of this kind, the paywall and grind will sink in once the polished veneer losses its draw behind the those tired FTP mechanics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Long before Gaia was shattered by the invasion of darkness, its people were drawn into a fierce war along faction lines. As humans, elves, and dwarves battle each other in an attempt to take over the planet, they each enlist the help of forces beyond their control. Dragons and dark magic are powerful weapons with unforeseen consequences.

Monkey King: Havoc in Heaven

Monkey King: Havoc in Heaven is another uninspired free-to-play hack and slash RPG with polished graphics and grindy gameplay. There are 4 classes of playable characters to choose from, and 3 separate worlds to battle your way through. There is also a 1v1 arena for those that would like to take their chances against other players.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Fight against enemy state with your state members, carry out the amazing state war with thousands of players. Four kind of weapons, including long stick, bow, knuckles and twin blade, available for players. You can switch weapons freely during the fighting without the limited of classes.

Stickman Disc Golf Battle

Stickman Disc Golf Battle is a PvP-focused game that tasks you with throwing frisbees around a disc golf course. This is, of course, easier said than done, which is what makes the game so enjoyable. Sure the graphics aren't fantastic, but the gameplay holds up despite the free-to-play underpinnings.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

--

Stickman Disc Golf Battle is a PVP game all about disc golfing and builds on the successful multiplayer formula of Stickman Skate Battle and Stickman Cross Golf Battle. Use various realistic discs (Fader, Curver, Ranger, etc.) combined with players with different abilities to beat your opponents in spectacular landscapes.

The X-Files: Deep State

Now that we are two seasons into the X-Files revival on TV it is no surprise that a mobile game has been pushed out to take advantage of the new popularity of the series. Sadly it would appear that The X-Files: Deep State is a hidden object game that offers very little in the way of depth. Like most hidden object games you must solve puzzles by finding the clues and items necessary to advance the plot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $349.30

--

The Truth Is Out There – do you have what it takes to find it? Delve into the unknown, investigate mysterious cases of the paranormal and unravel an international conspiracy in a thrilling, story-driven hidden object X-Files adventure game. Welcome to The X-Files, Special Agent.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.