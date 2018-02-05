Android 8.0 has been a low burn since its release last fall. It's been gaining a tenth of a percent here and there on the distribution charts, and Android 8.1 just appeared last month. This month, there's a slightly larger bump that finally pushed the latest and greatest Android up over 1%.

As usual, here are all the numbers compared to last month.

Android version stats, February 2018

Android versionPrevious data (%)Current data (%)Change (pp)
2.30.40.3-0.1
4.00.50.4-0.1
4.11.91.7-0.2
4.22.92.6-0.3
4.30.80.7-0.1
4.412.812-0.8
5.05.75.4-0.3
5.119.419.2-0.2
6.028.628.1-0.5
7.021.122.3+1.2
7.15.26.2+1.0
8.00.50.8+0.3
8.10.20.3+0.1

The data is pretty straightforward this month—every version except for Nougat and Oreo lost a few tenths of a percent. That puts Nougat in the lead of all versions, finally beating out Marshmallow. It's 28.5% for Nougat and 28.1% for Marshmallow.

The collective 0.4% rise for Oreo versions leaves the newest platform over 1% usage for the first time. Oreo's growth has remained in lock-step with Nougat's increases last year, and February is no different. This is also when Nougat crossed the 1% barrier last year. If that holds, we can look forward to Oreo being the biggest piece of the pie in a year. We can only hope that Project Treble makes the next round of updates a bit faster.