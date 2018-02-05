- ...
Android 8.0 has been a low burn since its release last fall. It's been gaining a tenth of a percent here and there on the distribution charts, and Android 8.1 just appeared last month. This month, there's a slightly larger bump that finally pushed the latest and greatest Android up over 1%.
As usual, here are all the numbers compared to last month.
Android version stats, February 2018
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.4
|0.3
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.5
|0.4
|-0.1
|4.1
|1.9
|1.7
|-0.2
|4.2
|2.9
|2.6
|-0.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.7
|-0.1
|4.4
|12.8
|12
|-0.8
|5.0
|5.7
|5.4
|-0.3
|5.1
|19.4
|19.2
|-0.2
|6.0
|28.6
|28.1
|-0.5
|7.0
|21.1
|22.3
|+1.2
|7.1
|5.2
|6.2
|+1.0
|8.0
|0.5
|0.8
|+0.3
|8.1
|0.2
|0.3
|+0.1
The data is pretty straightforward this month—every version except for Nougat and Oreo lost a few tenths of a percent. That puts Nougat in the lead of all versions, finally beating out Marshmallow. It's 28.5% for Nougat and 28.1% for Marshmallow.
The collective 0.4% rise for Oreo versions leaves the newest platform over 1% usage for the first time. Oreo's growth has remained in lock-step with Nougat's increases last year, and February is no different. This is also when Nougat crossed the 1% barrier last year. If that holds, we can look forward to Oreo being the biggest piece of the pie in a year. We can only hope that Project Treble makes the next round of updates a bit faster.
