Apps

Cake Web Browser

Android Police coverage: Cake is a new mobile browser with swipeable search

Cake Web Browser is an ingenious new browser for Android that focuses on making search a lot more intuitive. Each time you search in the browser you can view your results by simply swiping on the screen. You also won't have to worry about navigating back to your search page after viewing a result as your search page is separate from the web pages you view.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Cake is a better browser for your phone. No more jumping back-and-forth between a search results page and the result links. Just swipe and go. Find more with less effort, searching across multiple services for videos, images, news, and shopping. Make your search results more meaningful by selecting and reordering your preferred search services.

Stations by Spotify

Android Police coverage: Stations by Spotify is a playlist-centric experimental music app that is only (supposed to be) for Australia [APK Download]

Stations by Spotify is a playlist-centric music app for Android. It was released as a soft-launch title a few days ago. At that time the majority of Play Store users could take the app for a spin, but sadly it has since been blocked for anyone who doesn't currently reside in Australia. Hopefully more regions will be added soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Stations is the easiest way to listen to the music you love. Totally free. When you have access to all the music in the world, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. With Stations, you can listen immediately, and switching stations is simple and seamless--no searching or typing needed.

My Disney Experience

My Disney Experience has released as a replacement for a similar Disney Park information and vacation planning app. So it may not be new in the sense that an app that performed most of its functions was already available, but it is new in the sense that there are new features in this release and it will be the one receiving updates and new features from this point forward.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The official Walt Disney World® app. Now it’s easier than ever to plan and share your vacation details—at home and on the go. Quickly access real-time wait times, park hours, Character greetings, parade showtimes, event and tour descriptions and more.

THRIVE

THRIVE is a new app that is centered around limiting your time and dependency on technology. What's interesting about this release is that in the quest to drop tech from your life you are given an application that by its very design has to be used on the very technology you are trying to limit. More or less THRIVE blocks all apps, notifications, calls, and texts, except for what you have whitelisted.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

THRIVE is an app from Thrive Global, founded by Arianna Huffington. THRIVE helps you take back control of your life by giving you the tools to set boundaries with technology so you can connect more deeply with yourself and others.

Stitch Fix Personal Stylist

I am honestly surprised that it took this long for Stitch Fix to release an Android app. With how popular the clothes styling service is on the web and iOS you would have thought Android would have had an app years ago. But hey, I suppose late is better than never. Now Android users can get in on the fun of never having to leave their house to shop for their clothes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Stitch Fix is a personalized styling service for women & men tailored to your tastes, needs and lifestyle. Get 5 hand-selected pieces sent to your door. Pay for what you like & send back the rest for free. Look great, save time. How does it work?

OpenInvest – Personal Investment App

OpenInvest is a personal investment app that lets you see the real-time impact of your investments any time you like. You can often invest at a lower cost on the values that align with your personal goals. By utilizing the app's proprietary algorithms that automatically rebalance your investment portfolio, you can hit your financial targets with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Download OpenInvest now to start making an impact on your future and the world. How OpenInvest Works:

Investment guidance optimized for both your values and financial goals

Invest in companies and causes without the unnecessary fees and confusion

Your investment portfolio auto-rebalances to ensure you stay diversified

Investment portfolio can be managed from one simple financial app to keep track of the causes that matter to you

SketchIt

SketchIt is a simple drawing application that also happens to be open-source. There are a few preset colors you can choose to draw with as well as a color picker that allows for an easy selection of whatever color you would like. SketchIt is great for anytime you need to jot down a quick note or drawing, which is about all I could ask from a simple drawing application.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

SketchIt is a minimalist application that allows you to draw on a sheet of paper about as large as your screen, save your creations and share them with friends.

Superpod - Give and receive awesome advice!

Superpod is a Q&A application that focuses on quick responses. So say you are looking to find out the best restaurant that locals enjoy in a new city, merely ask Superpod and a response should be incoming shortly. You can also browse any previously asked questions in the app, so a quick search may even answer what you were thinking of asking before you ask it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

More than 5,000 questions answered and over 30,000 responses. Used by world-class athletes and experienced travelers to get instant answers. New, interesting questions delivered to you every day. Tired of searching for answers? Ask your question on Superpod and get a response instantly.

Caster

Casting content to your Chromecast can be an issue if you can't find any suitable media to watch. This is where Caster comes in. It is an aggregate media client that is designed to place all of your favorite media in one central location so that it can be quickly cast with little hassle. There is even support for cloud storage services so you can easily cast the videos you keep in Google Drive, DropBox, or OneDrive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

--

Caster is an aggregated media client designed for easy browsing and playback both locally and on Chromecast devices. Features:

Playback local videos, music, and images locally and on your Cast device

YouTube and Vimeo integration with account support

Create and playback from local playlists

Stream media from Google Drive, DropBox, and OneDrive

DLNA/UPNP browsing and playback

Queueing

Quidd - Collect Stickers, Cards, GIFs, & MORE!

Quidd is an odd app. It exists as a sticker collection application that has gamified collecting those stickers by locking the majority behind paywalls and in-app currency. The thing is, there isn't really much you can do with these stickers unless you also use the app's device-wide keyboard. Personally I'd much prefer a way to share the stickers without being forced to use a keyboard that is not my preference.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Collect, trade and show off officially licensed, limited edition stickers, trading cards and 3D figures of your favorite characters. Includes Rick & Morty™, Game of Thrones®, MARVEL®, Bob's Burgers™, Family Guy™, Star Trek™ and many more cult classics, hit shows, and games.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Google Assistant Go

Android Police coverage: Google releases Assistant Go app on the Play Store

Google Assistant Go is a lightweight version of Google's Assistant app that is intended for use on Google's line of low-end Go devices. Of course, it is always nice to see some follow-through from Google with their current efforts to release quite a few of these lightweight Go apps for their most popular services.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Lightweight and fast, yet still packed with your favorite features, the Google Assistant is now available on Android (Go edition). Use your voice to get directions to the nearest coffee shop, make calls hands free during your commute, and unwind by playing your favorite tunes. You personal Google is here to help.

BBC America

Android Police coverage: BBC America launches new catch up app for Android TV [APK Download]

BBC America is a video streaming application for the BBC America cable channel. Anyone with a cable package that includes the channel can easily stream their favorite BBC America content by logging into the app. You can also find a wide range of promotional content such as trailers and behind-the-scenes clips that underscore the full TV episodes and seasons found within.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Get caught up in your favorite BBC America shows with full episodes, video extras, and sneak peeks at upcoming series. New episodes are available in-season, usually the day after broadcast. Most full episodes require a cable or satellite login, though season premieres are sometimes made available with no login required.

