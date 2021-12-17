But it comes from Verizon, so we have some questions

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were pretty great phones for their time, but that time is long over now... or is it? Some long-haul owners are now getting a new software update for the device and we have some questions about it.

The update, released today, comes from Verizon which has pulsed what it deems its 39th software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with version G95xUSQU8DUJ1. Oddly, we don't see any information on the security patch level for this update, just a note that it'll provide "performance improvements." SamMobile notes that the S8 devices in France got November security patches this week, but it's not clear if these updates are tied together — after all, Verizon has been remotely managing bloatware in such updates for a long time.

AT&T and T-Mobile passed on their last updates in April and May, but didn't move past the December 2020 security patch. Verizon's previous two updates were in February and May.

The Galaxy S8 series got its full slate of promised software updates, moving from Android 7 to 9 and more than 3 years of security patches.

