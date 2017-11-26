Article Contents
One of the most important features included in Android 8.0 Oreo is 'Project Treble,' Google's attempt to modularize Android. We covered it in detail here, but in a nutshell, Treble separates all the low-level device drivers (known as the 'vendor implementation') from the rest of Android. This makes updating phones/tablets to the latest version of Android much easier for manufacturers, as long as they already support Treble.
There's another major reason why Project Treble is getting people excited - custom ROMs. It is significantly easier to develop custom ROMs for phones with Treble, as opposed to ones without the feature. One developer was able to boot a stock Android Oreo ROM on the Huawei Mate 9 in only one day, thanks to Treble. It's even possible to develop a single system image that works across vastly different devices, as long as they are Treble-compatible.
If you're curious about what phones and tablets support Project Treble, we'll be continuously updating this list with compatible devices as time goes on.
Devices updated to support Treble
When updating older phones and tablets to Oreo, the manufacturers can choose whether to support Treble or not. Here are all the phones updated to support Treble that first launched with an older version of Android.
ASUS
- Zenfone 4 ZE554KL (supports Treble, but does not use vendor partition)
Essential
- Essential Phone PH-1 (source)
Huawei
Xiaomi
- Unofficial: Redmi Note 4 (more info)
Devices updated to Oreo without Treble
The vast majority of phones updated to Oreo from previous versions will not support Treble, because it is extra work that many manufacturers don't want to do. For clarity's sake, here are some popular phones that have received an update to Android 8.0/8.1 Oreo, but currently lack Treble support:
ASUS
- ZenFone 3 ZE520KL (source)
- Google Nexus 6P
- Google Nexus 5X
- Google Pixel C
HTC
LG
Motorola
Nokia
- Nokia 8 (source)
OnePlus
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ (source)
Sony
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi A1 (source)
If you notice a device missing, let us know by sending a tip (there's a red 'Tip Us' link at the top of the page). See this post on XDA for instructions on checking Treble compatibility.
