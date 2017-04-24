It's been a little while since we had an actual Android TV pop up in our deal alerts. Our first one for 2017 is a big 'un. As part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy has Sony's XBR X850D (2016 version) television for $2,150, which is a savings of $650.

For that much money, you're getting a 75" UHD Android TV... television, with Sony's Triluminous display color technology, 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB ports, 4 7.5W full-range speakers, and even a hidden cable structure. Plus, you get all of the stuff that Android TV has to offer without the need for a set-top box.

Best Buy is offering free delivery for TVs over 51", but this sale is only good through today — thus the "Deal of the Day." If you're looking for a new television and have $2,150 to blow, then you might want to jump in on it.