Yesterday we reported that AT&T's U-verse cable streaming app was updated with new channels for users. Apparently that wasn't true for the tablet version of the app, a separate listing on the Play Store. Instead, tablet users were given the following message in the changelog, with a link to the previously mentioned "phone" app:

WHAT'S NEW This application is expriring [sic]. Please upgrade @ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.att.android.uverse .

It looks like the U-verse Android developers are getting with the times (if by "times" you mean circa fall 2011) and making the original app compatible with both phones and tablets. Hallelujah, et cetera - now someone please tell Sling. Though the U-verse app has shown definite improvement over its last few iterations, it's still sitting at a relatively poor 3.2-star rating due to bugs and streaming errors.