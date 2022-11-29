Black Friday gets all the love for the fantastic deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, and sometimes that's all enough to make you forget that Cyber Monday is just around the corner. Retailers trying to clear out old stock makes this an excellent time to get your hands on some of the best TVs still being sold.

Hisense 58-inch U6HF Fire TV

The most critical part of buying a new TV is picture quality, and the Hisense U6HF is considered one of the best Amazon Fire TVs you can get right now. The company's ULED technology is supposed to help provide sharper colors, as well as balanced brightness and contrast. If you're not convinced by the impeccable picture quality alone, the set offers a 60Hz refresh rate, with motion interpolation running internally at 240Hz. Gaming nowadays demands high refresh rates, and 60Hz is the minimum you'll want to go with. There's also an auto-low latency mode you can turn on to reduce lag.

The original asking price of $600 felt a little steep. But with $200 knocked off, it's almost a no-brainer to pick up a 58-inch 4K UHD Fire TV for $400. With Fire TV built-in, you'll get access to streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, so no worries there. If you're in the market for a general-purpose family TV, and also plan to hook up your console, you shouldn't wait to capitalize on this deal.

Cyber Monday is your last chance to catch some hot deals before the holiday season. With only so much stock available, once you know what you want to buy, grab that new Fire TV while supplies last. And while you're at it, check out some of the best Black Friday smart home deals to upgrade the rest of your living space.