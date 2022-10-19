It's no secret that we're big fans of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones are refined in design and targeted camera upgrades help the Pixel 7 Pro truly stand out from the more reasonably-sized and reasonably-priced Pixel 7. Retailers seem to really like them a lot too, as they've been running promotions on both models from the preorder window through the official launch and up to now. Google Store is offering trade-in deals while Amazon is offering gift cards, so Best Buy decided to up the ante by offering both.

Right now, you can get up to $650 off the Pixel 7 Pro with select trade-in devices and a $200 Best Buy e-gift card, and the Pixel 7 can get up to $600 off with the right trade-in plus a $100 gift card. This means with the right phone to trade in, Best Buy will not only give you a Pixel 7 flagship for free; they'll pay you for doing so.

An important note on trade-ins here is that they cannot exceed the value of the phone, so if you try to trade in say an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you might not be able to trade it for a Pixel 7, but you can trade it in for a Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Source: Google The Pixel 7 may still be missing out on that sweet telephoto lens, but camera processing upgrades and better battery life make it easy to recommend to those of you needing a long-lasting, always-updated phone. View at Best Buy

Best Buy's usual deals are only if you activate the phone immediately through Best Buy at either AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Google Fi, but this deal is good on unlocked Activate Later phones that you can stick whatever SIM you want inside them. Even if you're buying a carrier version, you can click Activate Later and wait for the phone to arrive intact and unspoiled before you activate it — or just stick your existing SIM inside of it and move on with your day.

Another important distinction to make with the Pixel 7: if you are on Verizon or AT&T, you'll want to make sure you're buying the carrier-specific model. For the Pixel 7, that'll cost an extra $100 because it includes the costs of mmWave, but for the Pixel 7 Pro, all models cost the same. I don't quite get why that is either, but if you were debating between a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and are on AT&T or Verizon, this will take $100 of that $300 difference away.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update.

The gift cards included with these purchases are delivered as e-gift certificates to Best Buy or Best Buy.com and will arrive within 60 days of your phone's delivery — though for most it should show up after a couple of days. This means you'll probably be able to put that $200 credit to use on those hot Black Friday doorbusters, or they'll arrive by Christmas at the latest. But hey, free store credit is useful whenever it shows up.

The deal ends on October 23, so don't get caught procrastinating!