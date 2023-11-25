Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best foldable flip phones you can get this Black Friday. It is a notable step up from its predecessor, featuring a larger cover display and upgraded internals. With a $200 Black Friday discount, you can get the 512GB variant for less than the full price of a 256GB model. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Foldable phones have created a booming niche for themselves in the smartphone world, even if Apple simply refuses to catch on. Samsung was early to the party, and we witnessed its fifth-generation foldables debut this year — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Although still expensive, the latter is the cheaper of the two. This Black Friday weekend, a $200 discount on a couple of variants makes this one of the best Black Friday deals.

What makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a good deal?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a quintessential clamshell foldable that instantly reminds us of the Moto Razr from many moons ago. However, tech has evolved since then, and the Flip 5 packs class-leading internals, such as the customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. The 3,700mAh battery won’t let you down, and the 6.7-inch inner display literally opens up a world of possibilities.

You can hold the phone like a camcorder when filming videos or prop it up with the hinge partially unfolded for those video conferences. The Z Flip 5 is a versatile device, and Samsung kicked things up a notch this year with the Flip 5’s significantly larger 3.4-inch cover screen. Shaped like a folder icon you would see in Microsoft Windows, the Flex Window, as Samsung calls it, is great if you want to check notifications, check who’s calling, or just quickly check an app without opening the main display.

Samsung has achieved a fold-flat hinge with the Z Flip 5, while Google is still struggling with its Pixel Fold. This Black Friday, the Z Flip 5 is the one phone to buy if you want to check out what the foldable hype is all about (but there are other Andorid phone deals should a foldable be out of reach). You can do this without blowing a hole through your bank account because the 128GB version of the Flip 5 is selling for $800 instead of the usual $1,000. Two hundred dollars in savings could go toward accessorizing the phone, buying an extended warranty, or just treating yourself to a fancy Christmas dinner later this year.

Interestingly, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering heavy discounts on the Z Flip 5. Best Buy is matching Amazon’s $200 price cut for the 128GB model while offering the same discount on the 512GB model. You can pick up the variant with additional storage for just $920, which is still cheaper than the full price of the 128GB model. Best Buy’s trade-in offer is the cherry on top, promising up to $415 in savings if you exchange an eligible older phone for a new Z Flip 5.