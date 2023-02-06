Source: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 8.6 / 10 $500 $700 Save $200 A quick look at the specs of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 makes it clear that this laptop can do just about anything in Chrome OS. The midrange model, with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, stands out as one of the most capable clamshells available. Features like a 13-inch, Full HD display panel with QLED technology help it to stand out from the crowd. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 hinge makes it perfect for enjoying your favorite media. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

While most other models skate by with middling hardware and displays, Samsung's great Chromebooks look and perform like high-end pieces of equipment. Before you even open the Galaxy Chromebook 2, you'll be impressed by its sleek design and standout Fiesta Red finish. And when you notice how well it handles the ins and outs of Chrome OS, you'll be even more pleased that it's on sale for $500.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

For starters, almost no other Chromebooks boast quantum dot filtration on the display, which results in a wider color gamut even big-name devices like the M1 Macbook Air and Google Pixelbook Go are known for. But the great display quality doesn't stop here. At 13 inches and a 1080p resolution, images are quite crisp. And the real-world peak brightness of almost 400 nits beats all but the most well-engineered alternatives.

Samsung's 2-in-1 also breaks the mold when it comes to sound quality. Where most laptop speakers (even those on expensive, powerful Windows machines) produce tinny, barely functional audio, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers surprisingly loud sound with little to no distortion. Even the bass levels exceed our expectations.

Under the hood, its dual-core, four-thread Intel Core i3 CPU and 8 GB of RAM combine to make short work of nearly anything ChromeOS can muster. This includes multitasking, which is often the bane of a Chromebook. Even dozens of open Chrome tabs and a couple of HD video streams can't slow the laptop down.

The battery life and keyboard are the only things about this laptop that leave a little to be desired. Heavy use and multitasking will see you burn through the battery in about 8 hours, far less than the 13 Samsung claims. While that is much better than its 4K predecessor, it's not quite up to par with its closest competitors. And the keyboard, while full-size and not terrible to type on, doesn't offer a lot of key travel. Then again, you'd be hard-pressed to find a high-end keyboard on any ChromeOS machine. So given the great deal available right now, neither of these small issues are a deal-breaker. So if you're looking for specs that deliver within a gorgeous chassis, Samsung's current discount on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is quite a deal. Don't miss out!