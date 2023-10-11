Part two of Amazon Prime Day, also known as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, has already unlocked many deals for customers, helping them save money on items across several product segments and price ranges.

We at Android Police take great pride in our tech coverage and the extensive reviews we conduct on products that readers would love to know about. However, Prime Day sales are not just about a flashy new Google or Samsung smartphone and generally include several other items, such as car accessories, laptop chargers, smart home equipment, smart vacuums, fitness trackers, and much more.

Amazon and other retailers are supposed to be industry rivals, but people who frequent both retailers during these festivities will find that they often share the same quantum of discounts. Even the Amazon-made Fire tablets are available at Best Buy, which defeats the purpose of Prime Day discounts since the same prices are also available on a competitor's platform without needing a Prime membership.

But if you look carefully enough, there are a ton of discounts that are exclusive to Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days. Since it's practically impossible to pore over the entire catalog of products available during the two-day shopping frenzy, we've decided to compile some of the best deals we could find for Prime Day. Bear in mind that most, if not all, products are also available at Best Buy. However, these prices are exclusive to Amazon at the time of this writing.

20 of the best Prime Day deals available only on Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 Even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't the newest Samsung flagship phone you can get right now, it certainly is among the most powerful, plus the camera credentials to put most competitors to shame. This stellar flagship is now on sale for just $950 this Prime Big Deal Days. $950 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $399 $499 Save $100 The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best midrange smartphones you can get today. It comes with support for the latest Android operating system (Android 14) and has a decent camera setup. For $100 shy of its original price tag, the Pixel 7a is an easy impulse buy this Prime Day. $399 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $330 $450 Save $120 This midrange beast comes with a combination of decent hardware and software, in addition to excellent cameras and a long battery life. At just $330, you will be hard-pressed to find a better midrange phone than the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. $330 at Amazon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 $280 $350 Save $70 Among the few Wear OS smartwatches you can get today, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 can go on for up to 80 hours before needing to be plugged into the charging outlet. Discounts on this smartwatch are hard to come by, which makes this $80 deal worth considering. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 $550 $800 Save $250 Backed by a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is the perfect smartwatch for those who lead an active lifestyle, thanks to sensors that support sleep tracking, and pulse oximetry. This Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $250 on this smartwatch. $550 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $330 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may have lost prominence since its successor's launch some months ago. However, this $150 discount on the LTE version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is comfortably among the best you will come across all season. $180 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Google Pixel Buds Pro is one for Pixel lovers. They seamlessly pair with your Pixel device and even come in colors to match the newly released Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. You can pick up these nifty earbuds with a smooth $80 discount for Prime Day. $120 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are a highly sought after pair of earbuds, thanks to their seamless pairing with Apple devices, and bundled features like ANC. It's rare to find these premium earbuds on the cheap, but not during Prime Day. $189 at Amazon

Source: Beats / Apple Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $94 $200 Save $106 With the Apple W1 chip built-in and the advertised battery life of 40 hours, the Beats Solo 3 is the perfect set of on-ear headphones for those who don't want to make compromises in audio performance. These $200 headphones are down by a whopping 53% for Prime Big Deal Days. $94 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 OnePlus' first ever tablet is a treat to use, even with its unconventional aspect ratio. The hardware onboard makes it a perfect companion for work (with the separately sold keyboard accessory) or some gaming/streaming. This tablet is not often on sale, but that changes with this Prime Day deal. $400 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $409 $499 Save $90 The only Google-branded you can buy today ticks all the right boxes in the hardware and software department. Since it's seldom available at a discounted price, we recommend jumping on this $90 Prime Day discount ASAP. $409 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $230 $350 Save $120 While the branding of "Lite" indicates a budget or low-cost hardware, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is quite the opposite. It has a crisp 10.4-inch display, a powerful processor, and the S Pen stylus included. The best part? It's selling at 34% on the occasion of Prime Big Deal Days. $230 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) $150 $230 Save $80 The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes with a 10-inch FHD screen, backed by a 14-hour battery life, per the company. If you felt it was a little expensive at $230 for the 128GB model, this $80 discount brings the cost down to just $150, the best we've seen yet. $150 at Amazon

Source: ASUS Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip $560 $700 Save $140 This monster of a laptop is comfortably among the best gaming-oriented Chromebooks you can get today, and there aren't many to choose from. For Prime Day, Amazon is slashing $140 on this otherwise expensive Asus Chromebook, featuring 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. $560 at Amazon

Source: Roborock Roborock Q5+ $400 $700 Save $300 If you're considering a premium robot vacuum cleaner this Prime Day, look no further than the Roborock Q5+. It features multi-level mapping, a floating main brush, app control, and all the smart features you expect from a robot vacuum cleaner, all with a remarkable $300 discount. $400 at Amazon

Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba 692 $200 $300 Save $100 The brand iRobot makes the best smart robot vacuums in the business, and the Roomba 692 is no exception. It includes voice controls, including Alexa support, and is ideally suited for carpets or hard flooring. A $100 discount on this handy robot vacuum is worth looking at this fall Prime Day. $200 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single $36 $60 Save $24 While you'll usually shell out $60 for this handy 15W wireless charging pad by Samsung, this Prime Big Deal Days sale slashes $24 on the asking price. You can recharge your compatible Samsung flagship or any modern-day device supporting Qi wireless charging. $36 at Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank $21 $30 Save $9 Known for some of the best mobile accessories in the world, Anker's Nano Power Bank (5,000mAh) has a neat foldable USB-C connector and the ability to recharge devices at 22.5W. Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year is slashing 31% off the asking price of this highly portable power bank. $21 at Amazon

Anker USB-C Car Charger $28 $40 Save $12 This powerful 65W car charger by Anker is selling at its best price yet this Prime Big Deal Days sale. It can juice up your Android phone, an iPhone, or even a USB-C-enabled laptop or MacBook. This is a versatile car charger in every sense of the word, and the 30% discount makes it even better. $28 at Amazon