The tech world has been slowly but gradually shifting to widespread adoption of USB-C for almost a decade at this point, with Europe leading the pack by mandating manufacturers to create devices compatible with the connector system. It's even set a 2024 deadline. Apple's recent compliance with the iPhone 15 finally being USB-C compatible is a massive stride towards that goal, and before you know it, we'll all be exclusively using USB-C cables for all our electronic devices.

But not all USB-C wires are made equal, with many conking out after months of use. Ugreen makes some of the best phone chargers and most durable cables all around, and right now, you can score two 100W USB-C to USB-C cables for just $14.

Why you need the Ugreen USB-C 2-Pack

Charging cables are supposed to last you years, and these Ugreen USB-C cables are developed to do just that. They're crafted from aluminum and nylon, with a 250D fiber core to prevent fraying or splitting from daily wear and tear. Unlike many cables that resist twists and bends, you can easily wrap these for storage, all while remaining tangle-free.

In terms of charging capabilities, these cables are equipped with 100W PD technology. Most Android phones in the US don't charge as rapidly, but you can still enjoy the cables' quick refueling capabilities by using them on laptops, tablets, and even gaming consoles. Ugreen claims that it can charge a MacBook Pro to 55% in just a little over half an hour. With wide compatibility, you can use it on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel phones, and more.

The cables also have a built-in e-market smart chip that automatically matches the required current, thereby minimizing heat production. They've got impressive data transfer and syncing features as well, with transfer speeds up to 480Mbps. That may seem paltry compared to other cables, but a 480MBps speed means you can transfer 1GB of data in less than a minute, which is already pretty decent.

With this deal netting you two sturdy and speedy cables at the price of one, it's already a steal.