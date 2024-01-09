Meross Matter Smart Plug 40% off with on-page coupon $21 $35 Save $14 This is one smart home deal you don't want to miss. You get two mini smart plugs that will work with most major smart home platforms for just $21, after a 40% discount. Just make sure to clip the on-page coupon before checking out! $21 at Amazon

A core building block for any smart home system is a good smart plug. They can turn virtually any electrical device into a smart device with little effort, and they are surprisingly affordable. Take this deal on the Meross Matter Smart Plug Mini, for example. Meross is a well-known and respected smart home brand, and the plug is super easy to set up, small enough that it won't take up more than one outlet plug, and it connects seamlessly with most major smart home platforms. Right now, you can get two of these plugs for just $21.

Why you should jump on this Meross Matter Smart Plug Mini deal

I know it's technically $21, and a little more with taxes, but essentially you are paying just $20 to turn two devices in your home into smart devices. That includes lamps, floor fans, personal heaters, heated blankets, humidifiers, and anything else you can think of—they can all be turned on/off remotely, set to custom schedules, and more when plugged into one of these smart plugs. Setup is as easy as plugging your device into the smart plug, plugging the plug into an outlet, and scanning the bar code. As long as you have a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network available, and a smartphone, you won't need to purchase a hub or any other extra equipment.

In addition to price, another big selling point of this smart plug is its support of Matter. For the unfamiliar, this is a new(ish) open-sourced connectivity standard for smart home and IoT devices, backed by several major tech companies, and you really don't see it too often in these budget-friendly smart plugs. What this means for you is that whether you use Google Assistant, Alexa, or even Apple's HomeKit, these smart plugs should integrate seamlessly with your preferred smart home app and voice commands.

On the safety front, these plugs are both FCC & ETL certified, meaning they have been tested against strict standards and guidelines for consumer use. They also don't require you to register an account, or talk to the cloud, giving you 100% privacy, and they will even continue to work on your LAN if the Internet goes out. It's just really tough to come up with a reason not to grab at least one of these two-packs—especially at this price. So be sure to take advantage of this Meross Smart Plug Mini deal while you still can.