The Google Nest Mini launched in 2019, but despite its age, it remains among the best Google Assistant smart speakers on the market. Over the years, retailers have frequently discounted the small speaker to as low as $20. On some occasions, Google even gave the speaker free to new YouTube Premium and Google One 2TB+ subscribers. Ahead of Black Friday this year, Best Buy is running another tempting deal on the Nest Mini, where you can grab a 2-pack set of the speaker for $35, translating into a saving of $65.

A single Google Nest Mini retails for $50, so a 2-pack unit would have cost you $100. Thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday deal, you only have to pay $35—a 65% discount on the MSRP (via XDA). If you don't need the second speaker, you can always gift it to a friend or family this Thanksgiving.

With stereo pairing, you can use the two speakers as one for an even louder audio output. And don't be fooled by the Nest Mini's size. As we noted in our review, its 40mm driver can get loud and still sound good. You will be surprised at how good the speaker sounds, though yes, it is no match for the best smart speakers for your home.

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) You can't go wrong with the Nest Hub if you need a small Google Assistant-powered speaker. Its small size means you can even wall-mount it. This also makes it ideal for controlling your smart home; place one in each corner of your house if needed. Plus, you can use stereo pairing to pair multiple speakers together for better output. View at Best Buy (2-pack)

The invisible touch controls on the top are difficult to figure out, but you can always use your voice to control music playback or your smart home devices quickly. Even better, the Nest Mini will receive Matter support with a future software update, making it the perfect smart home controller. You don't need to rely on Google Assistant for playing music on the Nest Mini, though. It can also act as an external speaker—just pair it via Bluetooth with your phone or tablet.

Given the speaker's small size, you can mount the Nest Mini on your living room or kitchen wall. Check out the best Google Nest Mini mounts and stands if this is what you intend to do.