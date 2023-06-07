Support for a completely password-free experience may seem like an odd feature for the leading password managers, but some of them, like Dashlane, have already integrated passkeys into their services, perhaps in an effort to stay relevant even after passwords are gone. Its rival, 1Password, also vowed last month that it would introduce passkey support to users in open beta sometime in June, and the service has made good on its promise.

The open beta has gone live, and 1Password customers can now save and manage their passkeys on the platform. If you have a 1Password account, you can download its desktop browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Safari. While there's no way to add passkey logins via the password manager's app on Android, Windows, Linux, macOS, and iOS for now, the company says you can still view, edit, share, and delete any passkey you’ve stored in the service.

To get started, simply create an account with a passkey-supported website and opt for the passkey method for security during this process. The passkey will then be added to your 1Password account. If you already have an account with that website, go to the account settings menu and enable the passkey login option. 1Password will automatically log you in the next time you visit that website.

The company has a portal that lists all the websites and apps that support passkey login. As part of the beta test, the latest 1Password app includes a new feature called Watchtower, which monitors your existing accounts and notifies you when a service has picked up passkey support.

Mobile support will be available later in the summer when Android 14 is released, with 1Password promising to let you save and sign in with passkeys on an Android phone. The upcoming feature will be available in Chrome for Android as well as other native apps that support passkeys.

In a blog post, 1Password reiterates that passkeys can be synced between devices, unlike ecosystem-based services from companies like Apple or Google. This means that your passkeys will be accessible across platforms thanks to 1Password's Universal Sign-On syncing. As part of the latest beta, you can also share your passkeys with friends and family members.

Later this summer, 1Password will finally get rid of the last password as it plans to release the ability to sign in to your 1Password account using a passkey instead of a master password.