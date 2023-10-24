Summary 1Password recently discovered suspicious activity linked to its Okta account, but confirmed that user data had not been compromised.

Password managers like 1Password make it easier to organize and consolidate passwords, but they can still be vulnerable to data breaches.

Data breaches can have far-reaching impacts, as seen with the Okta breach where the hacker was able to view support case files uploaded by customers. Customers are advised to delete login sessions and cookies for security purposes.

Password managers have made it easier to organize and consolidate passwords across different platforms, apps, and websites. However, even these services don’t have impenetrable security, and when bad actors break through, it can quickly result in a crisis. This is what 1Password is currently trying to mitigate following a data breach impacting Okta.

Okta, which provides secure user authentication, revealed on October 20 that its support systems had been breached. On October 23, 1Password — which has an account with Okta — reported that it had discovered suspicious activity linked to employee-facing apps (via ArsTechnica). CTO Pedro Canahuati said that, upon investigating the matter, the company was able to confirm that user data had not been compromised.

That being said, the impact of the data breach has spread far and wide. Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury stated in the company announcement that the hacker was able to view support case files uploaded by customers. Those who were affected by the incident have reportedly been notified, but the company is still advising customers to delete login sessions and existing cookies for security purposes.

While there is a certain amount of irony surrounding data breaches and security services, it’s not entirely unheard of, as LastPass users know. The password manager started off as one of the most popular options on the market, but many started to question its integrity after hacking incidents in 2022. In one instance, the company’s source code was uncovered by a bad actor. They were then able to access LastPass’ cloud storage service, as well as customer information. A data breach also resulted in customers’ vaults becoming accessible to hackers, which left many with little faith in the password management service.

If you’re only interested in investing in a foolproof password manager, you’re going to be disappointed. In an era when hacking is a constantly evolving art, security service providers can only try to keep pace. Innovations, such as passkeys, have been deemed the future of security, offering new ways to ensure your personal information stays safe. However, many experts will tell you that it’s only a matter of time before bad actors manage to crack the latest security measures. If you want to do everything you can to maintain data privacy, it’s in your best interest to keep up with news on the latest breaches. Doing so can give you an idea of where you can bolster your own security tactics for additional peace of mind.