Social media platforms, bank applications, and other websites ask for a username and password from you to log in. Keeping track of your authentication details across this list of platforms can be daunting. Password managers like 1Password have made remembering login details a thing of the past. But it doesn't end there.

Password managers are introducing passkeys, which tackle the security issues associated with usernames and passwords. 1Password is no exception. You can set up passkeys on your web browser and iOS devices. It's working to bring the feature to Android phones with Android 14, like the Google Pixel 8 series. Here's how to set it up.

How to save passkeys in 1Password

To create a passkey for a website, check whether the site supports passkeys. Go to 1Password's passkeys directory and search the list of supported sites. Alternatively, add the website to your items on 1Password and go through the information provided about the site using the Watchtower function.

How to save passkeys in 1Password on the web

If the website supports the passkeys feature, follow these steps on your computer to create your passkey and save it to 1Password:

You need a premium plan, which starts at approximately $36 per year, to use 1Password and the passkey feature. You also need the 1Password browser extension to set it up on the web.

Install the 1Password extension (1Password X) on your Chromium-based browser, Firefox, or Safari, and log in to your account. Go to the passkey-supported website and enter your account details to log in. Go to the site's security settings. Find and select the Create a passkey option. A 1Password box pops up, asking you to save the website. Click Save. A box pops up confirming that your passkey has been saved.

How to save passkeys in 1Password on a smartphone

The process for creating passkeys on your iPhone is similar to the web version.

Open a passkey-supported application or website. Go to the settings page and find the passkeys option. A 1Password pop-up prompts you to add the site. Tap Save.

Your iPhone must run iOS 17 or later to use 1Password's passkey feature.

1Password is working to bring the passkey feature to Android. When it arrives, it will require Android 14 or later and will work the same as the iOS version.

How to sign in with passkeys in 1Password

After you've successfully saved your passkey, use it to sign in to the respective site or app. Here's how:

Go to the sign-in page of the website with the saved passkey. A pop-up window featuring a list of your passkeys saved in 1Password appears. Click the Sign in button to the right of the item containing your passkey.

How to delete a passkey in 1Password

Deleting a passkey from 1Password does not erase it from the corresponding website or service. To delete a passkey on a website when you remove it from 1Password, follow this procedure:

Log in to your 1Password account and find the service to be deleted. You'll see the saved username, password, and passkey for the site. Click or tap Edit. Click or tap the remove icon (a red minus sign in a circle) beside the passkey field. Click or tap Save.

You can remove the login item if it doesn't contain a saved password you want to keep.

Things to note when using 1Password passkeys

While using the passkeys feature, you may face some issues. Here's what you can do:

Confirm that the site is supported if you don't see the option to save a passkey to 1Password. If it is, contact 1Password with the website's link address.

1Password may offer to use a passkey when signing in to a site using your browser's built-in passkey manager. Click the security key icon to log in with your browser.

to log in with your browser. You cannot export your passkeys in 1Password.

To opt out of 1Password's passkey function, open the 1Password settings, find Autofill, and turn off Offer to save and sign in with passkeys.

Start using 1Password passkeys immediately

Thanks to the easy setup, you can use 1Password passkeys on your computer or iOS device immediately. However, Android owners must wait a while. If you're looking for a service that supports Android, try Dashlane's passkey feature.