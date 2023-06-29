1Password is among the best password managers to securely save your various login credentials, credit/debit card details, and more. While the digital vault packs almost all the features you can think of, its mobile and desktop apps have had one major shortcoming: they did not offer any account management options. So for something even as simple as inviting a new member to your family account, you had to log into 1Password on the web. This is changing now, with 1Password apps across platforms gaining several useful options to manage your account.

If you are the administrator of a 1Password Families account, you can invite or reject new members from within the mobile or desktop app. Users who are yet to accept your invitation will also appear here. You can re-invite them to join your family account or cancel the invite. Additionally, initiating the account recovery process for a family member and viewing their account status from the app is now possible.

Lastly, 1Password's desktop and mobile apps will show all trusted devices and browsers used by the members who are a part of your membership, so you can quickly check for any suspicious activity.

Admittedly, these improvements will primarily benefit a 1Password family organizer and make managing multiple users more accessible. Plus, many more account management options are still not available in the app, like integrations with other apps and services, the ability to change your account type, and more.

The new account management options in 1Password are already available on its desktop and Android apps, with the iOS version's update coming later this week.

There are several reasons why you should use a password manager. And 1Password's latest improvement makes getting your friends and family members on board the password manager and managing their accounts a lot easier.