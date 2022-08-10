If you have not already, you should start using a password manager to store all your login credentials and other sensitive information. The list of the best password managers is pretty long, but 1Password is my personal favorite. It is available across all major platforms and offers a very polished user experience. In May this year, 1Password 8 for Mac and Windows was released with a major design overhaul and several new features. Building on that, the team has now dropped 1Password 8 for Android with a customizable home screen so you can quickly access the items you need.

Designed from the ground up with new icons and a focus on speed, the redesigned home screen is the key highlight of 1Password's latest iteration. Customize the home screen as per your liking, including hiding/unhiding items, reordering them, and pinning fields within a specific item. For example, if you frequently access your credit card details from the password manager, you can pin it to the home screen for quick access. A new always-accessible navigation bar further makes it easy to view stored items and search through them.

3 Images

Close

Quickly access your home screen. Here you’ll find your favorites, recent items, or anything else you want fast access to.

Here you’ll find your favorites, recent items, or anything else you want fast access to. Access all items across all your accounts. All your vaults, all your tags. It’s all here.

All your vaults, all your tags. It’s all here. Search everything. When you tap the search button, the search field is immediately focused. Just start typing to find what you’re looking for.

When you tap the search button, the search field is immediately focused. Just start typing to find what you’re looking for. Boost your security. Get one-tap access to the all-new Watchtower experience for mobile.

The autofill experience is now faster than before as well, and you can use it to automatically enter credit card details, one-time passwords, and addresses. Collections let you create custom vault groups that you can switch between depending on the context. For example, you can create a work vault containing the login credentials of all office-related items.

Watchtower has also been redesigned as a part of 1Password 8. An alert will automatically pop up if any of your saved login credentials appear in a data breach. Further, it will evaluate "key security data points" like weak and compromised passwords locally to assign you a score. Depending on the score, you can take relevant actions to improve the security of your online accounts.

Since 1Password 8 is a major upgrade, the team is not thrusting the experience on you. There's no direct upgrade path from 1Password 7 to the latest release. Instead, there's a separate new listing for 1Password 8 on the Play Store that you must install and set up again. You can jump on the 1Password bandwagon by trying it for free for 14 days after which you need a subscription.