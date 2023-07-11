Are you ready to elevate your music listening experience to a whole new level? Look no further than the 1MORE SonoFlow headphones. With cutting-edge features like noise cancelation, superior sound quality, and long-lasting battery life, these headphones are a must-have for audiophiles and music lovers alike.

This Prime Day through July 16, 2023, you can score a major discount on these fantastic headphones with the price knocked down to just $74.99.

Outstanding audio

One of the standout features of the 1MORE SonoFlow headphones is its support for High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of high-resolution music, where every note and detail is brought to life with astounding clarity and precision.

Whether you're a fan of classical compositions or a bass-heavy beat, the SonoFlow headphones deliver a rich audio experience that will leave you wanting more.

Powering the SonoFlow's exceptional sound reproduction is a powerful 40mm dynamic driver, complemented by a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft TPU film. This combination creates a sound profile that is characterized by deep, rhythmic bass, warm mids, and crisp highs.

Every nuance and subtlety in your favorite tracks is faithfully reproduced, allowing you to appreciate the music as the artist intended.

To ensure a seamless wireless listening experience, the SonoFlow headphones support LDAC, an industry-adopted audio coding technology. This technology enables the transmission of three times more data than conventional Bluetooth audio, resulting in exceptional High-Resolution Audio quality.

The sound signature of the 1MORE SonoFlow has been meticulously tuned by Luca Bignardi, a four-time Grammy Award-winning sound engineer. His expertise ensures that every note is accurately reproduced, delivering a natural and authentic listening experience that showcases the artist's intent and craftsmanship.

Noise cancelation at its best

Noise cancelation is another feature that sets the SonoFlow headphones apart from the competition. The patented QuietMax active noise-canceling technology, coupled with a smart chipset and unique acoustic design, generates an opposite signal to cancel out the ambient noise around you.

This allows you to immerse yourself in your music without any distractions, whether you're in a noisy office, commuting on a crowded train, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility.

Furthermore, the SonoFlow headphones feature an environmental noise-canceling microphone with AI algorithm and beamforming technology. This combination ensures crystal-clear call quality by extracting and amplifying your voice while suppressing background noise.

Whether you're on an important business call or catching up with loved ones, you can be confident that your voice will be heard with exceptional clarity.

Never miss a beat

Battery life is a crucial consideration for any wireless headphones, and the 1MORE SonoFlow excels in this department. With ANC turned off, a single charge provides an astonishing 70 hours of continuous listening pleasure. Even with ANC enabled, you can enjoy up to 50 hours of uninterrupted playback.

And when you're short on time, a mere 5 minutes of charging gives you an impressive 5 hours of battery life.

Tailored to you

To cater to different music genres and personal preferences, the SonoFlow headphones come equipped with EQ presets, and custom EQ. These presets, accessible through the 1MORE MUSIC app, allow you to tailor the sound signature to your liking, ensuring optimal audio performance for various music genres, from rock to classical, piano to electric.

Comfort is paramount during long listening sessions, and the SonoFlow headphones have been thoughtfully designed with this in mind. The soft, skin-friendly protein leather earcups provide a snug and comfortable fit, effectively encapsulating and cushioning your ears.

The padded adjustable headband and lightweight construction (only 8.8 oz.) further enhance comfort, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes for hours on end without any discomfort.

Seamless connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the SonoFlow headphones offer multipoint connectivity, enabling you to connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. This feature allows for seamless switching between music, online meetings, videos, and calls on the two connected devices, ensuring that you stay connected and in control.

In addition to wireless connectivity, the SonoFlow headphones also support a wired connection. They come with a 3.5mm cable, allowing you to stay connected to any device that doesn't have Bluetooth capability. This versatility ensures that you can enjoy your music regardless of the device you're using.

The 1MORE SonoFlow headphones are a remarkable audio companion for those seeking unparalleled sound quality, long battery life, and exceptional comfort. With its support for High-Resolution Audio, LDAC codec, precise tuning by a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer, active noise cancelation, and multipoint connectivity, these headphones cater to the needs of discerning music enthusiasts.

Experience the full range and depth of your favorite tracks with the 1MORE SonoFlow headphones and let your music take you on an immersive journey like never before.

