It's hard to find good earbuds for sleeping. No one likes being woken up by snoring or a police siren in the middle of the night because their earbud has fallen out, and the even less enjoyable hunt for said lost earbud in the morning.

A good pair of sleep-focused buds should be comfortable, secure while you toss and turn, and have a long enough battery life to make it through the night. Many everyday wireless earbuds out there can cover these bases in a pinch, but designated sleep earbuds are better. They usually offer specialized features like sleep tracking, in-app ambient noise, and timed shut-offs. That said, the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds aren't a feature-packed pair of sleep earbuds, but they do a good enough job of singing me to sleep.

Battery lasts all night

Lightweight and comfortable Cons Not that useful outside of sleep

Price, availability, and specs

The 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds are relatively affordable, with an MSRP of $80. The best places to shop for them are through 1More's USA store or Amazon. Both outlets currently offer a discount on the earbuds, reducing the price to $55 at 1More and $70 at Amazon.

What’s good about the 1More Z30 sleep earbuds?

Small, low-profile, and pain-free

First things first: comfort. I am a side sleeper, and nothing will make me give up on a pair of sleep earbuds faster than waking up with a deep ache in my ears. These buds are the perfect size for sleeping without pain or discomfort (see the size comparison to several other earbuds I have on-hand below, including AirPods. The Z30s come with four tip sizes, ranging from extra small to large. I used the medium tips and did not have a single issue with pain or discomfort. I switched to the smalls for one night and lost one earbud while sleeping; switching back to the mediums, the earbuds stayed firmly in place all night.

So, as long as you pick the right tip size for your ear shape, comfort and stability will probably not be an issue with the Z30 earbuds.

1More's sleeping earbuds don't have any active noise cancellation, but I don't mind. Such a feature would majorly impact price and battery life, anyway. However, the buds are rated to passively block out up to 24 decibels of noise. In my experience, this was enough to completely block out my neighbor's barking dog next door, my partner talking in a whisper in the same room, and a TV playing from another room.

This means you'll still be able to hear the things that matter, like a baby crying, but you'll also easily hear someone snoring next to you if there's no audio playing.

The Z30 sleep earbuds are relatively quick to charge and maintain an impressively long battery life. You'll get about eight hours of use from the buds, plus two extra charges stored in the case. When using a timer to silence the buds after an hour of listening every night, I only put the case on the charger about once every 12 days and didn't have issues with battery levels.

The audio quality as it pertains to music is, in the best terms, fine. There isn't the attention to detail and dynamic range of sound one would look for in an audiophile's favorite pair of earbuds. But then again, that's not what anyone should be looking for with the Z30s.

That's also why I didn't concern myself much with these earbuds' supported codecs (the answer is AAC only, by the way). If you're lying in bed at night and thinking hard about how codecs are affecting the white noise you're listening to, I would maybe consider reevaluating your priorities.

What’s bad about the 1More Z30 sleep earbuds?

Not a multipurpose product, but do you really want it to be?

The 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds met my expectations exactly: super for sleeping, subpar for much else. The only times I took the Z30s from my bedside was when I wanted to listen to an audiobook at home without disturbing the other household members. Outside of sleeping, the Z30s are usable in quiet environments where the buds aren't needed for phone calls or voice recording.

You'll miss some premium features at this price point, like sleep tracking, but most people have other wearables, like smartwatches or smart rings, capable of acting as a sleep tracker. Another feature I enjoyed in the more premium-priced Philips Sleep Headphones was the option to fade audio, like music or an audiobook, to white noise after a designated amount of time.

Without active noise cancellation, they're not particularly useful in noisy public environments. Without a microphone, taking calls, playing a co-op game, or recording videos are also out of the question. There is an infinite number of earbuds out there better suited for those daily tasks, even several options from 1More, like the Aero True Wireless buds.

Even with the Z30's limitations in mind, I would spend the $80 to have these just for sleep improvement. The app's underwhelming experience is the biggest sacrifice. There's a convenient timer that stops sound and shuts down the earbuds, but this is only available with 1More's built-in ambient sounds library. That was fine for me since Spotify has its own sleep timers, but still kind of annoying.

I also wish the app's built-in Soothing Sounds ambiance didn't have quite so obvious loops. Some are just not great ambient sounds, to begin with, and you'll probably find much better through your preferred audio streaming/storage service. However, there is at least a nice library on the 1More app to choose from if you're in a pinch for some soothing sounds.

Should you buy them?

Simple earbuds for sounder sleep

Should you buy the 1More Z30 Sleeping Earbuds? Not if you're shopping for daily, all-purpose buds. 1More didn't make these earbuds for commuting, gaming, or even regular music consumption, so let's not put unfair pretenses on these.

The mediocre in-app ambient sounds library is a non-issue if you can access similar noises through a service like Spotify, YouTube Premium, or Apple Music. With a proper silicone tip fit, these aren't earbuds that you'll have to hunt through the sheets for in the morning, which is something I appreciate in sleepbuds. They don't disturb side sleepers, either, and are lightweight enough that there's no pain after hours of wear — and you can wear these buds for hours, thanks to the 8-hour battery life.

All in all, these are a good buy. You're not getting premium features like sleep tracking and active noise cancellation, but on the other hand, that means you're not paying a premium price. If you often find your sleep disturbed by snoring, barking dogs, construction, or roommates, there's a ton of value in the Z30s.