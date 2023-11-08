Listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, sometimes we want to just tune everything else out. The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 are a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that are decidedly not for tuning out. These earbuds set out to let you enjoy what you’re listening to while still hearing everything going on around you, and they deliver.

Going on walks or runs outdoors is safer with these than traditional earbuds, and the audio quality isn’t severely lacking. This may make them fairly niche, but they excel within that niche, and at $150, they don’t feel like they’re asking too much for what they deliver.

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 aren't cheap, but specialized products like this never are. And these successfully deliver on their promise, offering a compelling audio experience while letting the outside world remain audible. They're not perfectly comfortable or immensely capable, but they're reasonably good and don't run into the same pitfalls as their fellows in this niche.

Lengthy battery life

Almost perfect transparency Cons Iffy comfort and fit

Easily drowned out

Price and availability

The 1More S50 cost $150 on 1More’s website or Amazon, with both commonly offering 20% off. The earbuds come in black or a white and silver color.

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 package includes the earbuds, their charging case, several different eartips, a USB-C charging cable, and a little pouch that can hold the charging case. Unlike typical earbuds, these are on the large side, and the result is a large changing case that’s closer to the size of a cellphone from the 2000s than it is to a modern earbud charging case.

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 are a unique set of earbuds. At first glance, they look like the typical sport earbuds with their ear hooks, but they take a page out of the Sony LinkBuds’s book. The back of each bud has a little mesh grille that can let some external sound through.

More critically, instead of sticking silicone eartips deep into the ear canal, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 have little plunger-like ear tips that sit on the opening of the ear canal. Those tips also have large cutouts so they don’t block out much external sound. The result is earbuds that let you hear your surroundings as if you weren’t wearing them at all.

The cutaways on the eartips end up making them quite soft, so actually getting them to sit in my ear where I want them feels like a small task every time. The flexibility of the ear hooks also is a mixed bag. They can certainly conform to a lot of different ear shapes, but they don’t try to lock in exactly how you set them.

Ultimately, I’m left feeling like the buds are never quite sitting right in my ears even after they’ve happily held in place for multiple hours straight. If you’ve ever felt the sensation of ear-canal earbud tips on the cusp of falling out, then you know exactly how the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 feel pretty much all of the time. The design does avoid discomfort in the ear canal, but the ear hooks’ pressure on the back of the ear presents a new point of long-term discomfort.

Audio and ambient sound

For a pair of earbuds that aren't exactly funneling all of their sound directly into the ears, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 offer surprisingly satisfactory audio. That’s good news considering they’re a $150 novelty that needs to be ready to compete with the AirPods Pros of the world.

The buds offer a respectably balanced audio presentation. Listening to Of Montreal’s False Priest album, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 keep the bass clear — if not thumping — while the mids stand out for easy listening in the vocal range. Only the higher, treble end of the spectrum can feel a little weak, but it’s not altogether missing, and it stands out when the mids drop out and give it more room. 1More’s various EQ settings also offer a way to shift sound to your liking.

Volume isn’t a weakness for these buds either. In a fairly quiet room, they put out more than enough sound set to 50% to ensure they’re the center of attention. That feels just about right, as they’re meant to let you remain aware of your surroundings. That balance means you can listen at a reasonable volume, and if there’s anything nearby that you should hear, it won’t have to compete with too much sound from the buds.

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 design is quite effective for hearing ambient sound as well. Between the open back grilles and the slits in the silicone tips, sound slips right into my ears almost as if I weren’t wearing earbuds at all. The tradeoff is that if something loud comes along, such as the overhead roar of an L train in Chicago or too much wind on a fast bike ride, I can’t hear what I’m listening to until it’s gone. But that tradeoff is in the name of safety.

The microphones on the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 are fairly decent. They sound natural, not too digitized or like they’re capturing a voice from far away, and they successfully cut down on some background droning from a fan.

Features and app

The primary features of the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 come from the hardware design itself. That said, 1More offers an app to tune the experience. This offers a selection of 12 different EQ presets — alas, no custom EQ. It provides some customization for the touch controls and whether the buds will try to automatically pause or play. 1More doesn’t mention the S50 earbuds having a wear sensor, but they appear to have one on each bud.

The app can also enable a low-latency mode for gaming, but where the earbuds never had a hitch in their connection and playback before, the low-latency mode saw semi-frequent dropouts and sputtering even with my phone within a couple of feet.

While Android devices can show the charge state of the earbuds as whole, the app is able to provide details on the individual battery percentage remaining in each bud as well as the charging case.

Battery and charging

These earbuds have uncommonly long battery life, with 1More estimating an 11-hour runtime with a full charge. That figure doesn't seem like an overestimate either, as I listened to audiobooks and podcasts non-stop along an 8-hour road trip with the buds averaging 75% volume, and their battery levels drained to just 60%.

When it's time to top up, the buds can get an additional 27 hours from the charging case for a total runtime of 38 hours. The charging case can recharge via USB-C or on a Qi wireless charger, refilling in 90 minutes. The case can refill the buds in 80 minutes, but offer a 2-hour runtime in just five minutes.

Competition

Sony LinkBuds

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 fit into a niche market of sport earbuds and headphones and then nestle even further into their niche as a special breed for their open design. This pits them against products offering similar capabilities like the Sony LinkBuds or H2O Audio Tri headphones.

The Sony LinkBuds cost a bit more at $179, but they fit the same premise, pumping sound into your ears without obstructing the ear canal thanks to a unique donut shaped eartip. Unfortunately, they don’t have great sound and can be a struggle to fit in the ear and keep there. That said, they are a lot smaller with a tiny charging case that’s easier to fit into a pocket.

The H2O Audio Tri are a bit cheaper at $100, and they can even go for a swim. But sound quality is mixed, call quality is awful, and getting a good fit might be even harder with these than it is with the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50.

Runners and gym rats could also opt for traditional sport earbuds like the Powerbeats Pro, but I have yet to experience a pair of headphones that had a transparency mode that came anywhere close to the level of clarity the actual open design offers on the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50.

Should you buy them?

The 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 aren’t the best earbuds around, nor the best ones you can get for the money at $150. But they serve a unique purpose, one that’s more often approached by bone conduction headphones, and they do it admirably.

The ability to enjoy quality audio, privately, while still being able to hear your surroundings has value at home, outdoors, and in the gym. For anyone who wants to maintain situational awareness without sacrificing much on quality, the 1More Fit Open Earbuds S50 are perhaps the best option around.