At the forefront of headphone technology for over eight years, 1More is pushing the boundaries of sound quality to new frontiers. To ensure high-quality sound, the tech pioneers at 1More have teamed up with four-time Grammy-winning Sound Engineer Luca Bignardi, who uniquely tunes all of their headphones to deliver an exact representation of the artist’s intended sound.

1More has made quite a name for itself as a professional audio brand that delivers studio-quality sound, delicate design and excellent build quality. Thanks to their continued partnership with Sonarworks, a truly immersive experience can be enjoyed while a host of other cutting-edge and useful features make listening, calling, or battle royale gaming, a hassle-free and enjoyable experience, wherever you are.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, 1More is rolling out a head-turning holiday sale of a huge range of products, with some genuinely astounding bargains up for grabs.

To fully enjoy all the features that 1More earbuds and headphones have to offer, we recommend that you download the 1More Music app.

First up, let’s start with what is probably the best on offer. The EVOs are 1More’s new flagship LDAC wireless earbuds. LDAC uses three times more data streaming than most Bluetooth devices, meaning your sound quality and connection strength are ramped up to the rafters. Immerse yourself in a gorgeous sounding 42 decibels (dB) of sound with incredible clarity, deep bass, pure vocals, and a wide soundstage which is excellent even at low volumes.

Like all of 1More’s devices, the EVOs use Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) to great effect with their impressive QuietMax technology, which provides a totally immersive sound. This clever feature uses both a feed-forward and feedback microphone on each earbud that can capture ambient frequencies both outside the device and inside the acoustic cavity, to block out any unwanted frequencies.

Additionally, for those times when you do need to be in touch with the real world (think heavy traffic or busy commutes), the EVO has two transparency modes to switch between depending on the scenario. There is a traditional Pass-through mode that allows in ambient sound, and a separate Voice Enhancement mode that amplifies human voices to stand out while canceling other unwanted noise. This could be very useful if someone is trying to tell you something important, or if you want to hear a subway announcement without interrupting your favorite song!

You can get these now for just $99 at Amazon or on 1More’s direct website by clicking below. That’s a whopping 41% saving from the original price of $169.99.

See at Amazon See at 1More

Size is important when it comes to earbuds and the new ComfoBuds mini will free up some welcome pocket space, as they are the smallest ANC earbuds on the market. At just 0.1 ounces each and a tiny 17x13mm, they are incredibly small and light making them very comfortable in your ear. This means they are the most snug fitting of 1More’s extensive earbud range, and there is no chance of these slipping out when you bend over or do any kind of exercise.

Rest assured this does not compromise on the sound quality in any way, as these little bad boys pump out 40 dB of glorious noise-canceling sound. Another brilliant feature is the AI-powered DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm which means the ComfoBuds can recognize, learn and amplify your voice to make phone calls incredibly clear and reliable.

Snag these up now for just $79.99.

See at Amazon See at 1More

1More has dubbed these awesome earbuds the “AirPods Pro Killer” because, at over $100 cheaper than Apple’s flagship earbuds, these little beauties deliver all the same features and immersive sound quality of AirPods at a way cheaper price. Like the ComfoBuds mini, these also feature the DNN technology for crystal clear calls, but these come with three Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) microphones in each ear, meaning your voice is crystal clear on the other end of the line.

These have a really cool look to them. The smooth, curvaceous drop shape is narrowed at the tip and is inspired by liquid metal flow, giving it a tail-like appearance that looks great and makes them easy to take in and out.

The ComfoBuds Pro represent show-stopping value on this sale, at a surprisingly low $49.99.

See at Amazon See at 1More

If traditional over-the-ear headphones are more your bag, then look no further than the surprisingly powerful SonoFlow. Not only do these look good on, but they also produce truly incredible sound by utilizing a punchy 40mm dynamic driver with a DLC (diamond-like-carbon) composite diaphragm and soft PET plastic film. The result is wonderfully deep bass, warm mids and crispy highs; it’s an absolute audio feast of incredibly high-resolution music. Like the EVOs, these headphones utilize LDAC technology, giving you three times more data over Bluetooth, so the connection is solid and reliable. The result is a jaw-dropping sound that delivers a highly accurate reproduction of your favorite tunes or movies in all their glory.

They also feature the AI-powered Deep Neural Network, which captures your voice perfectly every time, meaning the person at the other end of the line can hear you clearly every time, without being bombarded by the surrounding noise. Grab them while they’re hot right now for just $79.99 - a generous 20% discount.

See at Amazon See at 1More

Back to the earbuds now with these handsome little devils. The PistonBuds Pro has all the technology of the other products that we have mentioned, with the added benefit of the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. This reduces transmission delay and keeps the connection even more stable, giving you total confidence that your call, game, or music will always stay connected.

Another great feature of these earbuds is that they feature the Low Latency Gaming Mode. Using the 1MORE MUSIC app, allows the user to get a complete audiovisual sync-up that gives you a more immersive gaming experience. It’s a multi-sensory adventure that brings games to life in a mind-blowing way.

These are on sale for just $39.99 if you act fast.

See at Amazon See at 1More

These are a little different, with a clever design that makes wearing them when you are not actually using them easy and comfortable. When you want to have a break from listening, the magnetic earpieces click together, which for us is quite satisfying. This creates a worry-free and convenient way of wearing them around your neck, even when you’re in between calls or taking a break from a podcast binge.

In terms of sound quality, they are every bit as good as you’d expect from 1More, with a 10 mm dynamic driver that produces superb sound quality in a small and neat compact design. They are IPx4 water-resistant, so you can wear them in all weather and even put in a sweaty workout session without affecting the performance of the PistonFits.

Get them during 1More’s holiday sale for just $19.99, that's unbelievably good value!

See at Amazon

The interactive features and high-quality sound produced by 1More’s technology mean that any one of these devices is going to seriously enhance your listening experience. With a whole host of fantastic headphones and earbuds to choose from, be sure to take advantage of these limited-time price drops. The Amazon deals will run from November 21st to December 4th, while you can also get the same discounts on 1More’s direct website from November 17th to December 1st.