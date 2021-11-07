Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a slick puzzle-based planting game, a fantastic pixel-based Metroidvania, and the latest mobile Tales RPG from Bandai Namco. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Plant with Care

Plant with Care is a wonderful puzzle game that offers pleasant graphics and enjoyable gameplay. The goal, to feed your family, but since you only have so much room to grow food on your plot of land, you'll have to carefully pick and choose what to grow so that you end up with the ingredients you need. This is a stress-free game, something to wind down with at the end of a long day. No internet is necessary to play (once the game is installed), and since this is a premium release, what you see is what you get, and what you get is an enjoyable puzzler.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Super Mombo Quest

If you're looking for an excellent platforming Metroidvania game, look no further than Super Mombo Quest. The game offers polished touchscreen controls, plus there's controller support that suits Chromebooks and tablets. The game is challenging, but it's also really fun, especially when you unlock new forms to get past previous roadblocks. The pixel-art is great, and since the game is free-to-play, anyone can jump in, and if you prefer a premium experience, you can pay to remove the game's advertisements. All around, this is a clever and enjoyable Metroidvania title, so don't miss out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

One Night at Flumpty's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's is a popular horror series with kids, and One Night at Flumpty's is a parody of that series that plays the same. This particular release is the third title in the Glumpty series, and it had a bit of a rough start seeing that many people couldn't even boot the game. But since new releases often falter, this shouldn't come as a shock, and luckily the game runs now, offering a jump-scare-filled game of hiding and seeking. So if you're a fan of FNaF, then you'll assuredly get a kick out of One Night at Flumpty's 3.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Tap Knight - Idle Adventure

It's not often that I'll highlight an idle game. They are a dime a dozen, and the vast majority are monetized horribly. This is precisely why I wanted to draw attention to Tap Knight. Not only is Tap Knight a premium release that's only $1, but there's also a ton of content to explore, with 64 levels broken up with eight different bosses. You'll have 20 skills at your disposal, which you'll unlock through a skill tree. The gameplay itself is a bunch of tapping, but you can use this tapping to your advantage to break up crowds, which is a pretty cool mechanic. And since this is an idle game, your stats are always improving, even when your not playing, which you can use to your advantage to alleviate some of the grind.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

DogLife: BitLife Dogs

You may have never heard of it, but BitLife is something of a popular text-based life sim, and DogLife is an offshoot title where you'll fill the role of a dog. When you start, there are a few different breed choices, and then it's off to the races to live the life of that dog. More or less, this is a text-adventure game, and your choices are yours to make. So will you live out the life of a shelter dog, or will you explore what the life of a pure breed has in store? Best of all, this is a reasonably priced game, which means you can play for free while also having the option to pay to remove the game's ads if you prefer a premium experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $2.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Teeter (Up)

Android Police coverage: Netflix's underwhelming gaming library is coming to your phone this week

The next three games come from Netflix, and you will need a Netflix subscription to play, but since these games are available on the Play Store, I would be remiss to skip over them since there is some fun to be had. First up is Teeter (Up), a casual game where you control a log with balls on it. The goal, get these balls into their corresponding holes by carefully balancing that log. It's a simple setup, and you will need a Netflix account to play, but beyond that, there's some casual fun to be had, so if you're a member, there's no harm in checking the game out. Oh, and if you're looking for the Stranger Things games, they've made a return to the Play Store, but they also require a Netflix sub to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (Netflix account required)

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Shooting Hoops

Android Police coverage: Netflix's underwhelming gaming library is coming to your phone this week

Shooting Hoops is the second new game from Netflix this week, and as you can guess, it's a basketball game. You'll use your thumb to direct a circle that's used for bouncing the ball, with the goal of bouncing the ball into the hoop. The thing is, you only have so many bounces at your disposal, which is what makes this game challenging. Sure, Shooting Hoops is still a casual release that can grow stale fast, but if you have a Netflix account, you can play without spending any money. Just keep in mind some people struggle with the controls.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (Netflix account required)

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Shooting Hoops Developer: Netflix, Inc. Price: Free 3 Download

Card Blast

Android Police coverage: Netflix's underwhelming gaming library is coming to your phone this week

Card Blast is the third and final release from Netflix this week (outside of the two Stanger Things games that made a return to the Play Store with Netflix's mobile gaming launch). This is a card game where the goal is to build a poker hand out of the cards provided. What's odd is that you earn coins as you play, and yet there's nothing to spend them on, almost as if Netflix bought some casual games on the cheap and then retrofitted them as free releases. At the very least, this is an enjoyable poker-like game that doesn't cost anything to play if you happen to have a Netflix account.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (Netflix account required)

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Super Asqr

Super Asqr is an action game where you'll collect dots while avoiding obstacles, all as you make your way through each stage's maze. The graphics are simple, and yet they still get the job done competently. Plus, there are new daily challenges, which means you'll constantly have fresh content to play. The game is ad-supported, and sadly there is no way to remove these ads, so you will have to put up with them. But beyond hits one annoyance, there's is some fun to be had with Super Asqr.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Time Twister

Time Twister is a casual game with an emphasis on casual. The gameplay revolves around moving a slider on a year-long scale to complete each puzzle. So say you want to freeze a lake. Simply move the slider to December. Of course, I naturally figured February would be the colder month with a fully frozen lake, but it's not like these answers are well-researched. Same deal when trying to pop out a baby as a pregnant lady. You start off in January, and somehow the baby doesn't arrive until December. Last I looked, human babies take nine months to gestate to completion, but I guess this baby was well overdue. That poor mother. All in all, this is an extremely simple puzzle game that requires little interaction beyond moving a slider. It's a fine timewaster since the game is free, but advertisements may be added in the future, which means now is the best time to check out Time Twister.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sumikkogurashi the Movie: Block Puzzle Game

Sumikkogurashi the Movie is a game themed around a Japanese animated movie, which is part of the Sumikko Gurashi brand. Supposedly this is a collection of characters that like to sit in corners, somehow capitalizing on real people who also enjoy sitting in corners (apparently, this is a Japanese thing). More or less, it's an adorable cartoon that already offers a bunch of mobile games, and Sumikkogurashi the Movie is the latest release. This is a simple puzzle game where you'll fill each puzzle's available squares with tapioca blocks. The ads are numerous and annoying, but you can pay to remove them if you find the block-based puzzle gameplay enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Tales of Luminaria

​​​​​​​Android Police coverage: Tales of Luminaria is a new gacha RPG from Bandai Namco that explores several distinct storylines

Tale of Arise has found a good bit of success on consoles and PC, so it was only a matter of time before Bandai released a Tales game on mobile to capitalize on this hotness. Sadly Tales of Luminaria is simply more of the same junk Bandai has been pumping out on mobile for years. The gameplay is super stale, where you work your way through bland corridors to take on enemies in real-time battles. These battles are as easy as tapping a few buttons, that is until you hit a grindwall. After all, this is a gacha game, so there needs to be a reason to force players into collecting these characters. So far, reviews are bad, and that's because the game is too demanding, offering a 30FPS framerate, poor controls, and excruciating loading times. But hey, since when did things like fun and balanced gameplay ever stop Bandai from releasing endless cash-grabs on the Play Store? Oh, and worst of all, you're forced to play this action RPG in portrait, which makes for an extremely claustrophobic experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Rappelz Online

Even though the Play Store description insinuates that this is the same as the classic free-to-play MMO, it's not. This mobile title resembles the gameplay of every other free-to-play mobile MMO, and the only similarity between this release and the original MMO of the same name is the name and music. While the graphics are superb, the gameplay is anything but, where auto-play is included, along with a boatload of alerts and all of the other annoyances mobile MMOs are known for. More or less, this release plays like an idle game, and it's extremely linear. Plus, the game is stuffed with greedy monetization. So once again, a mobile title is using the name of a better game to attain players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Trivia Deluxe

Etermax is best known for its Trivia Crack games, with an entire catalog that revolves around trivia, so it's hardly surprising to see that its latest release is also a trivia game, especially since we also covered this game when it was in testing. This particular title plays a bit like a board game, where you'll roll dice to move along the board's path, all while answering trivia questions. Sadly the primary mechanic for advancement revolves around betting currency on your chances of answering questions correctly and since the game contains $80 in-app purchases (quite a jump from $20 in the testing version). It's gambling without any way to pull your winnings out of the system, which is actually worse than gambling. The game is also stuffed with annoying ads. All around, Trivia Deluxe is the worst of the worst.​​​​​​​

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Hello Kitty - Merge Town

Much like the shovelware in the olden days, where low-quality games would be pumped out for sale on popular gaming consoles, mobile games have somehow managed to lower the bar even further with a slew of branded releases that all stink. It's almost a foregone conclusion that if a brand is attached, the game will reek. This holds true for Hello Kitty - Merge Town. It's a simple merge game, similar to Threes and 2048, but there's also a town-building mechanic, as that's what will keep players returning. Of course, the game is balanced so that playing for free is annoying, which is why the title is stuffed with in-app purchases. I mean, it's not like this game was created for fun. Oh no, it's was created to empty wallets, which is why the gameplay stinks; it was never a focus.​​​​​​​

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

FarmVille 3 - Animals

FarmVille 3 sure took its time. It feels like the game has been in testing forever. Typically this means the developer struggled with balance during the testing phases, and in this specific case, that's assuredly what happened. Movement takes place at a snail's pace since everything in FarmVille 3 requires energy, and boy, do you run out of energy fast. So it seems clear Zynga has balanced this casual farming sim in such a way that it simply isn't fun to play for free, and I'm guessing that's going to be a problem in the long run, which is why so many Play Store reviews are complaining about this very issue.​​​​​​​

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

PunBall

At first, PunBall looks like it could be fun since it offers brick-breaker-like gameplay where you'll shoot projectiles from the bottom of the screen towards a bunch of blocks. The goal isn't to clear these blocks but to ricochet off of them to hit a few hard-to-hit targets. Sadly the game is stuffed with in-app purchases that reach up to $300 a pop, which is simply nuts for such a mobile casual game. It's too bad too, this is supposedly some sort of spinoff from Archero, and if the game hadn't been created as a cash grab, it could have been fun. Instead, it's a grindy waste of time balanced against the player in order to make easy money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $299.99​​​​​​​

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

17 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (10/24/21 -10/31/21) Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, Pikmin Bloom, and Plan B from Outer Space

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email