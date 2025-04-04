HP Chromebook 14a $159 $299 Save $140 There's a lot to like about the HP Chromebook 14a, especially at this discounted price. It has a True Vision HD camera for video calls, an HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor, fast charging, and an impressive 14 hours of battery life. $159 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a budget Chromebook, we recommend you pounce on this deal taking place at Best Buy. It sees the HP Chromebook 14a marked down to just $159, which is pretty impressive for any computing device, let alone one as capable as this. The deal is good for $140 in savings, as the HP Chromebook 14a regularly costs $299. Best Buy will knock the price even lower if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

HP has been cranking out computers for decades, but with the Chromebook 14a, HP has made an affordable computing option for users of all kinds. We have it ranked among our best HP Chromebooks because it's such a great value, and that's true even when it isn't seeing a discount like this deal offers. With plenty of portability, decent performance, and the simplicity of ChromeOS, this Chromebook should be a consideration for anyone on a budget.

You'll get 64GB of storage with this build of the Chromebook 14a, and 4GB of RAM is included alongside an Intel Celeron processor. This isn't the kind of hardware that can churn through high-end visual effects, but if your daily work consists of the basics, there's plenty of power on-board to get you through the day.

This Chromebook's display comes in at 14 inches with HD resolution. It's paired with Intel UHD Graphics 600 that can handle 4K streaming and gaming in 720p HD. The Chromebook 14a even has an HDMI port that allows you to connect an external monitor for more screen real estate. If you prefer to do all of your computing out on the go, you can count on up to 14 hours of battery life before needing to charge back up.

A TrueVision 720p HD camera with integrated microphones comes built-in, so this is a good Chromebook for collaborating and keeping in touch with family and friends. While it regularly goes for $299, the HP Chromebook 14a can be yours for just $159 while this deal lasts. That's good for $140 in savings, and it's one of the best prices the Chromebook has seen.