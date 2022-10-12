It doesn't have to be intimidating or expensive to break into the field of smart home devices. In fact, the entire industry has gone to lengths to make the processing of setting up your smart devices as easy as possible. Most devices support one of the three main voice assistants, and a great deal offers compatibility with third-party programming methods, including IFTTT applets. And for the rest of the day, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ensures you don't have to make a huge investment to get some of the best smart devices on the market.

The Echo Show 10 is a surprisingly flexible smart display that doesn't get the love it should. Its high-definition screen isn't just pleasant to look at, it can actually follow you around the room, so you don't have to strain to see it or manually adjust it as you perform various tasks. That makes it especially good for use in the kitchen, for example, when you don't want to wash your hands to check out the next page of the recipe. It also boasts the best internal speakers of any Alexa-enabled smart display so far.

Buy the Amazon Echo Show 10 for $80 off

$170 at Amazon

If you're interested in developing a smart home setup but want to dip your toes in the water before diving in, consider a simple bundle of an Amazon Echo Show 5 and an Amazon Smart Plug. The Echo 5 is today's most compact and affordable smart display, while Amazon's smart plug is as straightforward as they get. The significant discount on the combined package makes it hard for smart home newbies to pass up.

Buy the Echo Show 5 and Smart Plug bundle for $75 off

$35 at Amazon

Premium security cameras are among the most popular additions to smart homes, and the EufyCam 2 Pro kit offers some of the best image quality on the market. Each of its two cameras boasts 1440p resolution and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making them perfect for tracking the most critical areas outside your home. They come with a powerful base station for enhanced range and are over $100 off right now.

Buy the EufyCam 2 Pro kit for $130 off

$240 at Amazon

Aside from dedicated security cameras, an actual security system with door and window sensors and professional monitoring should also be on your list. This one is surprisingly comprehensive for an entry-level system; you only need to place the sensors and turn it on. Several configurations are available, but this nine-piece set is a good size to start with.

Buy the SimpliSafe Nine-Piece security system for $120 off $180 at Amazon

There aren't yet many smoke or carbon monoxide detectors that support a wide range of security systems, and the First Alert Onelink is one of the few. It requires some installation know-how since it's hardwired, but it's a small price to pay for potentially lifesaving security. Speaking of small prices, it's as affordable right now as it's ever been, thanks to the Prime Day Early Access event.

Buy the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound Detector for $118 off

$160 at Amazon

There are quite a few great smart locks to choose from, but many are expensive, complicated, or both. Neither is the case with the Wyze Lock, which is one of the most user-friendly yet released. It fits on most existing deadbolts, supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and is perfect for convenient keyless entry.

Buy the Wyze Lock for $40 off

$90 at Amazon

With a good smart plug, you can turn many "dumb" electronics into smart ones. There's a host of options for both indoor and outdoor, and the best weather-resistant model comes from popular brand Kasa. It's rated IP64 (so it can withstand rain, but not submersion) and has a pair of independently controlled outlets. Its 2.4-GHz wireless radio has a range of up to 300 feet, so it'll work well as long as it's remotely close to your house.

Buy the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $9 off

$16 at Amazon

Smart lighting is possibly the most noticeable addition you can make to any smart home. Some are extremely expensive, but not all. This four-pack of Kasa smart bulbs is as economical as they get, especially with a 25% Prime Early Access discount. They're equivalent to 800 lumens. Plus, they are multicolored, dimmable, and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $10 off

$16 at Amazon

Simple light bulbs are far from the only type of smart lighting available. Govee makes a wide range of programmable, voice-compatible lighting, including light strips and TV bias lighting. Its LED light bars are some of its most interesting and versatile products. They have an integrated mic, 16 million colors to choose from, and the ability to sync automatically with the music you're already playing.

Buy the Govee Smart LED Light Bars for $21 off

$44 at Amazon

There's no reason to limit quality smart lighting to floor lamps or entertainment systems. Meross, which makes a number of highly compatible, full-featured light fixtures, offers a bedside table lamp with variable color schemes and temperatures. It even lets you schedule an alarm, to help yourself wake up with some pleasant light. Like many of Meross's products, it even works with Siri and Apple HomeKit.

Buy the Meross Smart Table Lamp for $7 off

$30 at Amazon

Robotic vacuums have come a long way since their inception. Today, they're surprisingly powerful, with significantly better mapping abilities than before. Some, like the high-end models from RoboRock, can mop in addition to vacuuming. On top of that, they are self-emptying. The high-end option to look for right now, the Roborock S7 MaxV Plus, is a truly premium autonomous model that can handle just about the largest spaces.

Buy the Roborock S7 MaxV Plus for $290 off

$870 at Amazon

If you don't want to shell out that much cash, it's understandable, and you don't necessarily have to. Eufy makes some great midrange options, and during Amazon Prime Early Access, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid is priced more like an entry-level vacuum. It mops, maps, and sucks with the best of them, and it's over 50% off at the moment.

Buy the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid for $330 off

$320 at Amazon

A lot of homeowners don't consider it, but indoor air quality can make a big difference to people's health. The up-and-coming field of smart air filters helps manage pollutant levels indoors with scheduling, programmable contingencies, and constant readings. They're also remarkably quiet and energy-efficient. With the heavy discounts on some great models throughout the day, it's a no-brainer to protect your and your family's long-term health.

Buy the Levoit H13 Air Purifier for $45 off

$105 off at Amazon