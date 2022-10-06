The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.

There are three as part of the company’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, as well as a dozen new natural world backgrounds specifically designed to be Dynamic Color friendly. The first are the three to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and each of these was designed by Puerto Rican artist COVL. Each differs quite a lot, but they all include vibrant colors that will look great on your phone’s screen. Anyone with a Pixel 3 or newer will find these within the Wallpaper & style section of the Settings app.

Google has also introduced 12 new natural world-themed backgrounds to its roster, which 9to5Google spotted. These are part of the Community Lens collection on your Pixel, and you’ll find the 12 options by heading to Wallpaper & style, Change wallpaper, and then Community Lens.

These shots capture the natural world, and Google has picked a wide variety here. You’ve got snowy mountains, dense forests, night skies, desert landscapes, and more to choose from. There’s a great range to pick from, so if the artist’s work above doesn’t work for you, you may find these more appropriate. If none of these work for you, why not check out Pixel's frog-themed wallpapers the company released in July?

If you’re excited about the Google Pixel 7, stick to Android Police throughout the day, where we bring you all the latest coverage of the big event. We’ve got a guide on how to watch the Made by Google event so you can tune in alongside our coverage.