Welcome to the roundup of the best Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have two slick platformers and a golf game that's definitely worth checking out, amongst a solid list of other quality titles. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last two weeks.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Where's Samantha?

Where's Samantha offers a visual style that's similar to Yoshi's Woolly World, where you'll explore a world made up of yarn. It's a striking graphic style, and it fits well with the game's theme, where you fill the role of two knitted fabrics platforming their way across the game's puzzle-filled stages. You can swap these characters on the fly, which is a primary mechanic in solving the game's many puzzles. All in all, this is a solid platformer that works great on mobile that should last most players four or five hours. Best of all, you can try before you buy, which is always appreciated.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Mimelet

Mimelet is another platformer that's launched this week, and it plays similar to a 2D Mario game, where you'll platform to the end of a stage while jumping on the heads of bad guys and avoiding obstacles. The pixel graphics are cute, the touch controls are solid, and the level design is pretty good. This is a game that both children and adults can play, and it's great for short sessions during any downtime. Even a few puzzles are mixed in that keep the gameplay fresh as you platform your way to success.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Golf Up

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you crossed Getting Over It with a golf game? Well, wonder no longer. Golf Up offers precisely that. This is a golf game that's all about hitting your ball all the way to the top of the stage. Of course, plenty of obstacles lay in wait. While there are advertisements in the game, you can pay to remove them, making this a premium release if you wish. Luckily this sort of monetization means anyone can try before they buy, and they can even complete the game for free if they don't mind a few ads.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Golf Up Developer: Pay The Bills Price: Free 4.1 Download

Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial

Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial looks a lot like a Metroidvania title, and if you didn't read the game's description, that's more than likely what you'd come away thinking. This is actually a roguelike, and it's pretty shallow, which is why the Steam reviews aren't great. Still, roguelikes and repetitive play are something mobile is suitable for, seeing that you can play anywhere, and so Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial is much more appropriate on mobile than PC. Seeing that the entire point is to grind your days away as you slowly progress, this is one you'll revisit throughout the day. While it's not the best roguelike Metroidvania out there, it's still enjoyable in short bursts if you're looking for something casual, plus it's monetized appropriately.

Monetization: $6.99 / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Snaky Run

This is a simple game where you'll collect passengers as you snake your way across a seemingly endless highway. The goal is to collect as many passengers as possible while avoiding all obstacles. It's an incredibly simple setup, but there is some casual fun to be had. Luckily the game isn't monetized yet, and there are no ads either, so it's free to take a look if searching for a new casual game to dive into.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Snaky Run Developer: Mokuni LLC Price: Free Download

STARENA

STARENA is an early access release from Lemon Jam Studio, and it's something of a boss-rush game, where you'll battle big baddies in arenas in order to become a champion and fan-favorite warrior. The touch controls are fine, though movement feels pretty stiff, and thanks to the camera's angles, it can be difficult always to know your position, meaning you will miss a few of your shots. Of course, STARENA is still a work in progress, so here's hoping the title is polished further in the coming months so that the game's battles are less of a chore. Even so, the game is fun despite the fact it's clear it's not fully finished just yet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

CatLife: BitLife Cats

Okay, so CatLife: BitLife Cats is a reskin of DogLife - BitLife Dog Game, and since the DogLife game also contains cats (if you have Topdog), many players feel the developer is double-dipping. While that may be the case, CatLife is a fine enough title in its own right, offering enjoyable text-based simulation gameplay, just like DogLife, but with a cat theme. This way, if you prefer cats as pets, you can jump directly into the title that interests you. While the developer could have just added more cats to DogLife in an update, a stand-alone title is more convenient if you're new to the series.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Pocket Planes

Pocket Planes is an older game dating back to 2012, but it has an all-new listing for some reason, and so I figured it was worth pointing out in AP's weekly game roundup. So yeah, this is an ancient mobile game, but it's still a fresh release. As you would expect, the title revolves around running an airport business, growing from a small operation to a worldwide conglomerate. So if you're looking for a blast from the past, it would seem NimbleBit has your back this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Pixel Hit

VOODOO might not be the most respected publisher, but the studio still manages to release a few games that aren't half bad every once in a while. Pixel Hit is one of those games. It combines the guesswork of Battleship with the strategic monopolization of land ala Risk, and while this is a casual affair, there's some fun to be had. Yes, there are ads, and yes, they are so frequent that they are annoying, but you can pay to remove them if you feel the game is worth it. So at least you can try before you buy to see precisely what Pixel Hit is all about.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Battle Robots

Battle Robots is relatively similar to Zeptolab's CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, but it's not as good or polished. That's to be expected from an early access release that comes from an indie dev, but if you enjoy building and battling robots, there's still some fun within. So far, the game is ad-supported, with no in-app purchases in sight. This may change in the future, but for now, you won't have to worry about an unbalanced game that pushes towards IAPs, so now is definitely the best time to jump in to take a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Battle Robots Developer: WEXPLORE GAMES CO., LIMTED Price: Free Download

Mini Golf RPG

We're blessed with two golf games today, though Mini Golf RPG suffers from its forced energy system, which means you can only play so much before you're asked to pay or wait. While you do get a lot of energy from the outset, the potential for abuse is there. This is a bummer since the game is actually pretty good, mixing 3D mini-golf with 2D RPG battles. Ads are also included, but it's optional to watch them. Really, there is fun to be had, and the balancing isn't that bad, even with an energy system, but seeing that the IAPs needlessly reach up to $100 per item, the monetization is a little too overboard for such a simple game. There isn't a golf game in existence that should require such an expense, calling into question the developer's priorities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Tanks Charge: Online PvP Arena

Tanks Charge is extremely similar to Herocraft's tank game Armor Age, which is precisely why this release looks like a title from several years ago. So yeah, instead of coming up with something new, HeroCraft is set on rehashing older releases under new listings. What's even more amusing is that this rehash is filled with awful monetization, pointing squarely at Herocraft's willingness to nickel and dime its customers with the laziest game designs possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Demonborne

Demonborne is a free-to-play action RPG that has entered into early access. The graphics offer a mix of cute chibi designs with the darkness of a Diablo-like title. As you would expect, you'll grind away your time delving dungeons in search of epic loot. Multiplayer is included, and so is co-op play, which means you can jump into a game with friends. Sadly the monetization stinks. You can purchase new equipment through currency, and you can purchase this currency through a different currency, keeping things obfuscated for maximum earnings. Also, the UI stinks, which is why the game forces you through an annoying tutorial, so you can parse the unreadable UI. All around, Demonborne is extremely unpolished despite the fact it already contains a cash shop and a battle pass. It's a cash grab through and through.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Demonborne Developer: LTGAMES GLOBAL Price: Free Download

Island Crossing

Island Crossing is clearly a game designed to take advantage of the popularity of Animal Crossing. Not only is that clear from the game's title, but all of its gameplay revolves around building and managing your own island, complete with its own residents. Of course, X-Land has figured out how to stuff such a game with endless in-app purchases, perfectly illustrating that the game is intended as a cash grab, which explains the exorbitant IAPs. So even though this is a building and management sim that offers adorable graphics, a fancy coat of paint that's reminiscent of a much better game doesn't mean this title is worth playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mirage:Perfect Skyline

Even though Mirage:Perfect Skyline offers exemplary graphics, it's a total money pit. Do you want to join a guild? Open your wallet. Want the items necessary to advance? Open your wallet. Just about everything in this game requires money, and you will be inundated with pop-ups trying to sell you something constantly. The whole thing is pay-to-win, and it's clearly by design, which makes this an easy title to skip this week unless you absolutely have to play good-looking games that are cynically balanced against you.​​​​​​​

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

