Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases

Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22 $47 $55 Save $8 Instead of the average bland, solid-color case or aggressive, angular design, Casetify's Impact Series consists of a variety of bold, bright, and fun patterns to add some cheer to your Samsung Galaxy S22. They're made from 65% recycled materials and feature refined engineering that makes them as protective as they are attractive. It's worth checking these out for the rest of the Cyber Monday sales because while they're great cases, they're usually quite expensive, but a little less so right now.

ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S22 case $15 $23 Save $8 Sometimes you want peak protection for your phone, but you don't want to cover up the high-end device that you just spent hundreds on. So, look to the clear version of ESR's metal kickstand case, which combines a clean look, good shock resistance, and the functionality of a durable kickstand. It's not exactly expensive, but with this Cyber Monday deal, it's a veritable steal.

Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S22 case $14 $25 Save $11 Like most of its cases and other accessories, Spigen's Rugged Armor series boasts a no-nonsense design that looks great and works even better. Textured side and rear panels ensure you won't easily drop it, and it adds considerably less bulk to a device than most other highly rugged options. At a 42% discount for Cyber Monday, it's one of the best deals on a Galaxy S22 case.

It's hard to overstate how good Spigen accessories are. This one confers plenty of ruggedness to your base model Galaxy S22 without making it too bulky to fit in your pocket.

Casely Colorblock Sunset Case for Galaxy S22 $28 $35 Save $7 Avoid a bland smartphone case and opt for the Casely Colorblock Sunset or one of the several other fun designs this up-and-coming manufacturer offers. The one we've highlighted, as well as its relatives, is reasonably durable and does a good job protecting the back and sides of the Galaxy S22 (although you'll need your own screen protector). Admittedly, these are practically designer cases and usually somewhat expensive, but a 20% holiday discount makes the cost easier to swallow. $28 Amazon

This one from Casely is worth considering, especially if expressing yourself through design is as important as keeping your device safe. The Colorblock Sunset Case is also notably more rugged than cases from other designers.

SHIELDON Leather Case (Galaxy S22) $25 $31 Save $6 This multipurpose case from Shieldon lets you keep payment, ID, and other cards magnetically secured alongside your Galaxy S22 for safekeeping. Unlike most competitors, it's made with real leather, adding a professional appearance that most cases can't replicate. Best of all, you can get your hands on it at a 20% discount for the remainder of Cyber Monday.

There aren't a ton of S22 wallet cases on sale for the holidays, and the Shieldon Leather Case is one of the few. It's also among the rare cases made of real leather instead of synthetic PU leather.

Otterbox Symmetry Series for Galaxy S22 $22 $50 Save $28 Otterbox cases are known for their extremely rugged design, but not so much for their attractiveness or colorways. That's changed with the Symmetry Series, which comes in light and pleasant colors. While it doesn't have an integrated screen protector, you can trust that Otterbox's talented engineering team has gone to great lengths to ensure the Symmetry will keep your Galaxy S22 in one piece every bit as well as the rest of the company's cases. It's a hard deal to ignore for the rest of Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy S22+ cases

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22+ $26 $36 Save $10 The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of our favorite phone case families due largely to its 360-degree protection, including the mated frame and screen protector. We've also found that Supcase does an excellent job in terms of build quality and consistency. On top of its generally well-built nature, it has a rugged kickstand and belt clip for added functionality. You can get it for just a hair above $25 for the rest of the Cyber Monday sale.

We frequently recommend the Supcase UB Pro and will continue to do so, as it's one of the most dependable and rugged case lineups on the market.

Caseborne V for Galaxy S22+ $13 $25 Save $12 We recommend the CaseBorne V series for a wide range of smartphones because it's one of the most durable cases ever produced. During development, engineers literally run over the thing with a Tesla electric car to make certain it won't fail under heavy stress. Even though it's as rugged as can be, it's actually remarkably affordable for Cyber Monday, at roughly 50% off on Amazon.

They ran it over with a car during testing. It's hard to argue that any other cases are able to withstand the same kind of abuse as the CaseBorne V.

Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S22+ $15 $25 Save $10 As the slimmest option from popular manufacturer Spigen, the Liquid Air series boasts high-end protection despite adding practically zero weight or bulk to the Galaxy S22+. The fine textures that cover its back and sides keep it firmly in your hand, and internal air cushions keep it from damage in the unlikely event of a drop. At nearly half off for the rest of Cyber Monday, it's the perfect way to keep your investment from cracking without making it too big or heavy. $15 Amazon

Here's the perfect compromise between dependable construction from a reliable company, and a slim case that won't get in your way. The Spigen Liquid Air case is super cheap right now, too, thanks to the holiday sales.

Source: Caseology Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S22+ $17 $29 Save $12 We've used the Caseology Nano Pop on several great phones over the last couple of years, and each iteration is as good as the last. This version for the Galaxy S22+ sports a colorful camera housing alongside one of three relatively muted colors of your choice. Made mostly from silicone with some stiff reinforcement inside, it has just the right amount grip for easy holding. It's also compatible with third-party screen protectors as well as wireless charging. $17 Amazon

The Caseology Nano Pop is a relatively straightforward option without any bells and whistles, but with a precise fit and long-lasting construction.

Tech21 Evo Lite Clear for Samsung Galaxy S22+ $24 $30 Save $6 Transparent silicone cases typically offer minimal protection, but that couldn't be further from the truth with the S22+ version of the Evo Lite Clear from Tech21. Despite its relatively Spartan appearance, it can withstand drops as long as 8 feet. It's formulated to resist picking up dirt, fingerprints, and other smudges, which few other clear cases can say. It also confers considerably more protection to the camera array than other transparent options. $24 Amazon

It's surprisingly good at preventing damage, despite its simple construction and currently reasonable cost. It'll also stay cleaner than most of its competition.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy S22 Ultra cases

OtterBox Defender Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $36 $60 Save $24 It's no secret that Otterbox cases are nearly indestructible. They also sport a number of handy features, including a silver-based antimicrobial compound that reduces the number of germs living on and in your phone case. You can also get the Defender Pro for your Galaxy S22 Ultra in muted purple or blue, in addition to the standard black option. Note that while the Defender Pro is on sale for Cyber Monday at a couple of retailers right now, you'll only find the belt clip version on Otterbox's own website. Best Buy currently offers a discount on one that doesn't have a belt clip.

This is one of the most premium cases available for the S22 Ultra, and that's evident from the second you take it out of the package. Almost nothing is as beefy or reliable.

TORRAS MarsClimber Galaxy S22 Ultra Case $20 $35 Save $15 There's not a lot to the Torras MarsClimber S22 Ultra case, and that's part of why we recommend it. The Ultra's a pretty big phone, after all, and you don't want to add more weight or bulk than you need to. A shock-absorbing frame, cushions, and reinforced corners make it surprisingly durable for its relative thinness. There's also a reliable kickstand to greatly improve your device's functionality. High-end Torras cases are sometimes pretty costly, but the current 40% Cyber Monday discount makes that a non-issue.

This one combines a classy appearance with a slim build and a helpful kickstand. It offers a good compromise between strength, size, and functionality.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $40 $80 Save $40 It's normally a bit overpriced, which is why we're excited to recommend the Urban Armor Gear Monarch case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its powerful network of reinforcement and padding promises to prevent nearly any damage to your high-end device. It comes in a few different texture and color combinations, all of which are dark and somewhat understated. It's 40% off for just a few more hours due to Cyber Monday. $40 Amazon $60 Best Buy

Now that it's on sale, we have no choice but to advise you to pick up a UAG Monarch if you're a serial phone dropper. The extensive reinforcement, while bulky, is second to almost none.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Cover $30 $50 Save $20 Samsung's OEM smartphone cases are almost always a good choice, but outside of certain sales, they can be pricey. For Cyber Monday, you'll get 30% off its slim, shock-resistant, and ultra-classy leather cover in either light gray or burgundy. With a complete lack of distracting lines, reinforcements, or aggressive styling, it's perfect for the professional who wants to keep their phone out of harm's way while looking good.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all very different devices, and none of these cases are interchangeable. Also, bear in mind that cases with metal kickstands or other novel features, such as integrated wallets, don't usually let you use wireless charging. Depending on how you use your phone, though, we're certain one of these epic Cyber Monday deals will offer what you need.