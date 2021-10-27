Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a slow week so far, but I still have some excellent sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is The Game of Life 2, which offers a modern theme for the classic board game. Next, I have Wanna Survive, a turn-based tactical game that's well-reviewed and easily worth $2. Last but not least is SPHAZE, a beautiful puzzler where you'll rotate scenery to solve each puzzle. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- DynGa Plus - dynamic gain audio player $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Access Dot - Android 12 / iOS14 privacy indicator $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stark Resistance Band $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fathomless $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DungeonMon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Final Castle Defence:Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spiik - Play with friends and family! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cherokee Syllabary $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Goody Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Image To Text Converter Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SolarCalc Pro - Solar PV and Electrical Calculator $10.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Science For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Little Briar Rose - A Stained Glass Adventure $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Genome $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Adventure - Platform retro adventure $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Maker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wanna Survive $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Access Code Zero $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush - chase the storm, dodge neon towers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Gallery Widget Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline: bold linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AlineT: bold linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PastelWalls: Pastel wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Abstract Droid - 4K Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Droid - Amoled 4K Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Zenge, Hardboiled, and Door Kickers