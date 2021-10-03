Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an HD update for Garena Free Fire that's available in an all-new version, a new Dragon Quest gacha game, and a slick unicorn jousting game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Unicorns on Unicycles

Unicorns on Unicycles is a casual single-player jousting game spread across 30 levels, where you'll duel baddies in an effort to spear them with your magic horn. Stages offer unique themes, and the art is pleasing, making for an enjoyable title that's perfect for short-burst play. Best of all, the game is appropriately monetized as this is a premium release. So if you've ever wanted to joust as a unicorn that rides a unicycle, this is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Doors: Paradox

Doors: Paradox is the latest escape room game from Snapbreak, and it's also the latest chapter in the Doors series, following Awakening and Origins. Just like the previous games, this is a gorgeous title where you'll solve intricate puzzles, similar to The Room. Though the gameplay is short, the puzzles can be challenging, with the entire experience clocking in at around 2 hours to complete the title. Anyone can play the first eight levels for free, and if you like what you see, you can pay $4.99 through an in-app purchase to unlock the rest of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Dad's Monster House

Dad's Monster House is a new point-and-click adventure from CottonGame. It offers stylish black and white hand-drawn art and is a perfect title to play during the buildup to Halloween. Like many adventure games, you will hunt down your lost father after he reaches out in distress, all thanks to a house that's packed with monsters. By solving puzzles, you'll inch your way closer and closer to solving this mystery. There's nothing here that strays too far from the typical tropes of a point-and-click adventure, but it's still a fun journey that's easily worth a couple of bucks.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Concordia: Digital Edition

Concordia: Digital Edition is exactly that, a digital edition of the strategic board game. This is a turn-based strategy game that supports 2-6 players, and there is an AI mode so you can also play solo to learn the ropes, and like all board game adaptations, learning the ropes will take some time. Familiarity with the title is recommended, especially at $10, but if you're looking for something new and don't mind having to take a deep dive to wrap your mind around the mechanics, then there is plenty here to explore if you're a fan of tabletop gaming.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $16.99 apiece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Dream Park Story

Dream Park Story is the latest release from Kairosoft, and as expected, this is a simulation game. This time around, it will be your job to manage a theme park from the ground up, something like Roller Coaster Tycoon, but simpler and more in line with Kairosoft's other games. While the price is up there, this is a premium release, and there aren't any in-app purchases either, which means you are free to enjoy this amusement park sim in full once you purchase it.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Robot Colony 2

The art in Robot Colony 2 might not blow you away, and yet the original has managed to rack up over a million installs, and for a good reason, the RTS gameplay is solid. Luckily the sequel plays just as good, if not slightly better, thanks to the new insects in this release. Plus, you get a boatload of new stages, so think of this more as an expansion on what made the first game so great. Now, if only we could pay to remove the game's advertisements, that would seal this strategy game up as a must-play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Moon Pioneer

Moon Pioneer is a new release from VOODOO, a publisher known for casual games filled with advertisements. This particular release strays for the brain-dead stickman designs that are so popular right now to offer something somewhat unique. You'll collect oil to build factories so that you can explore space, an extremely simple and circular setup that can be fun in short bursts. Sadly you can't pay to remove the game's ads, so you're stuck with them, which stinks. So this is a game with potential, but for some reason, VOODOO has decided to cripple the fun by stuffing the game with ads.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Rumble Party

Rumble Party is a casual arena game where you'll duke it out with 25 players to see who reigns supreme, similar to the many io games on the Play Store. The gameplay is physics-based, somewhat comparable to Gang Beasts. Sadly Rumble Party contains advertisements that can't be removed, which is an annoyance. Still, if you're looking for something free to try, you could do worse than Rumble Party.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Rumble Party Developer: Tatem Games Inc. Price: Free Download

Real Driving 2:Ultimate Car Simulator

Real Driving 2:Ultimate Car Simulator just entered into early access this week, and it's the follow-up to the original Real Driving. As you can see, 2's icon looks suspiciously like EA's Real Racing 3 icon, and I would hazard a guess that's on purpose, which is pretty smarmy if you ask me. Luckily the in-app purchases in Real Driving 2 aren't as numerous as anything EA has released on mobile, plus the racing can be fun, though there's no denying this is a cheap clone of a better game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Garena Free Fire MAX

Android Police coverage: Garena Free Fire MAX brings a graphics and gameplay overhaul to the popular arena shooter

Garena Free Fire MAX is an updated version of the original game, bringing HD graphics and polished gameplay to the four-year-old arena shooter. You see, Garena is a PUBG clone that was rushed to market to beat PUBG Mobile to the punch, but it hasn't aged well, so MAX serves as a fresh release for those who wish it to play Garena with better graphics and a few additional gameplay optimizations. Basically, the developer polished the game without ruining the original, and so there are now two versions, and this one looks better than the last. Still, the game is stuffed with greedy monetization, and while most of the stuff in the shop is cosmetics, it's hard to ignore how high the game's IAPs go when there are cheaper PUBG clones out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $144.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

DQ Dai: A Hero’s Bonds

Android Police coverage: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds launches on Android today

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is not only an extraordinarily long and ridiculous name for a game, but it's also the name for a popular DQ anime, which this game serves as a branded tie-in to advertise the show. Square being Square saw fit to stuff this advertisement for an anime with greedy monetization, along with auto-play, resulting in a grind fest that's boring and annoying. After all, if you've watched one wave-based RPG with card mechanics play itself, you've watched them all. So like all branded cash grabs, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is a lazy effort filled with greedy monetization, which means this is a title that's easy to skip this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Nexomon: Extinction

Nexomon: Extinction is a Pokémon-like with 380 different monsters to collect. The game is free-to-play even though the Steam version is a premium release, but you can only play the firs chapter for free, and if you like what you see you can unlock the rest of the game. Sadly other in-app purchases have also been added, which means loot boxes are in the mix. After all, there's a reason the mobile version contains a bunch of IAPs, and it surely isn't for the player's benefit.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Arena Battle Champions

Color me shocked. Square Enix has released a non-branded, non- RPG on the Play Store. Clearly, Square is interested in chasing the MOBA trend from 2014, and so its Montreal studio has pushed out this 3v3 mobile-focused MOBA. Pay-to-win mechanics are in the mix, putting this square with Pokémon Unite, another casual MOBA that contains pay-to-win mechanics. So it would seem the current trend for MOBAs on mobile is that they should offer as much greedy monetization as possible. Who can resist?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Arena Battle Champions Developer: SQUARE ENIX LTD Price: Free Download

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

Tile teases super-precise Apple AirTag competitor as it launches next-gen Bluetooth trackers Longtime tracker manufacturer behind in making UWB tags

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email