The most expensive part of any NAS (network-attached storage) is the storage part of it. If you need to expand your existing storage or fill up a brand new NAS, this Prime Day has the deals you need. Whether you already own the best Synology NAS or you're about to build your own NAS, it needs drives in it to be of any use. At an absolutely ludicrous 12TB each, these Western Digital NAS drives have more storage than most people could dream of, but for data hoarders like myself, this discount means it's time to buy in bulk.

Whether you want to set up a massive Plex server at home, some additional backup space for peace of mind, or your business needs network storage for multiple people to work from, one of these drives can hold you over for a while, and multiple will give you enough storage to last for years. If you were worried they're too big at 12TB, it's worth noting that Synology's current offerings all list a maximum supported capacity of 16TB per drive. So, there shouldn't be an issue here. While these drives spend a good part of the year on sale, the deals are nowhere near this good usually. Since they were introduced, they've never been cheaper than they are today, and it's unlikely they'll be this cheap again for a while.

Buy Western Digital 12TB NAS drives for $130 off

$240 at Amazon

Even if you don't already have the NAS hardware you're planning on using, today is a great time to buy everything you need, especially since there's also a deal on some of the best Synology hardware available. While it's possible to build your own NAS and save some money in the short term, you might be happier having things like a warranty, customer support, and a much easier setup.