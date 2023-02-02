Google Sheets is mostly considered a weaker database tool than its main competitor Microsoft Excel, but Google is gently improving the features of its database software to ensure it's competitive with Excel. In recent months, we’ve even seen Microsoft Excel nab one of the best Google Sheets features for its own software. Now, in an upcoming update, Google Sheets will be gaining eleven new functions that you may find helpful.

It’s unlikely all of these new features will be useful for you, but some may improve the way you use Google’s database software. These are expert functions, so they'll likely prove more helpful for those who are particularly skilled with Google Sheets or similar database software. For example, one of the new features is a Margin of Error function that will calculate a sampling error of selected values and a confidence level for each result. Here’s Google’s changelog for each of the new functions:

EPOCHTODATE: Converts a Unix epoch timestamp in seconds, milliseconds, or microseconds to a datetime in UTC.

MARGINOFERROR: Calculates the amount of random sampling error given a range of values and a confidence level.

TOROW: Transforms an array or range of cells into a single row.

TOCOL: Transforms an array or range of cells into a single column.

CHOOSEROWS: Creates a new array from the selected rows in the existing range.

CHOOSECOLS: Creates a new array from the selected columns in the existing range.

WRAPROWS: Wraps the provided row or column of cells by rows after a specified number of elements to form a new array.

WRAPCOLS: Wraps the provided row or column of cells by columns after a specified number of elements to form a new array.

VSTACK: Appends ranges vertically and in sequence to return a larger array.

HSTACK: Appends ranges horizontally and in sequence to return a larger array.

LET: Assigns name with the value_expression results and returns the result of the formula_expression. The formula_expression can use the names defined in the scope of the LET function. The value_expressions are evaluated only once in the LET function even if the following value_expressions or the formula_expression use them multiple times.

These are undeniably expert features that you’ll likely only want to be using if you’re already adept at using Google Sheets. For those who do use Google Sheets regularly to splice their data, these new features may prove game-changers.

The good news is that these new features are coming to everyone who uses Sheets no matter what Google accounts you’re using. So it’ll be for all personal Google accounts and Workscape customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. We've yet to spot this running on any of our accounts, and Google has yet to say when it'll arrive, so it may be a bit of a wait until we see these new functions land. In the meantime, take a look at our guide to the 11 best add-ons for Google Sheets.