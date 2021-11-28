Welcome to the roundup of the best Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the sequel to the hit arcade sim Peace Death, a fantastic Sokoban-like puzzler, and an enjoyable robot war game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous game roundups.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Peace, Death! 2

AZAMATIKA has finally released the sequel to its arcade simulator Peace Death. It's appropriately named Peace Death 2, and it offers expanded gameplay and mechanics, much as you would expect of a sequel. This means it will be your job to send clients to Heaven, Hell, or Purgatory, depending on their signs. Just like the original, this is a premium game, so once you pay, the entire game is yours to enjoy unencumbered. So if you enjoyed the original, this is a true sequel that polishes everything good about the OG title.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Rob Riches

Rob Riches is a delightful isometric Sokoban-like game. Moving boxes to solve puzzles is the primary mechanic, and obstacles lay in wait, so you have to plan accordingly. Of course, the graphics are the standout here, and they are great, but the gameplay holds its own, and since there are no timers to stress the player, everyone can play at their own pace. Some puzzles can be challenging, but a hint system alleviates any concerns about getting stuck. Best of all, Rob Riches is a premium release, so once you buy it, the game is yours to enjoy in full.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Little Big Robots. Mech Battle

Little Big Robots Mech Battle is a totally free game that plays like a bite-sized version of War Robots. The game plays in an isometric view, and the graphics aren't too demanding, making this an excellent multiplayer title for mid-range phones. While Little Big Robots is still a work in progress, it plays great, though it stands to reason monetization will eventually be added, so the earlier you take a look, the better. So if you're big into robot war games, then Little Big Robots might just pique your interest.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Lost Light

Most of the Play Store reviews for Lost Light mention that it's basically and clone of Escape from Tarkov, and it would seem people are pleased with the results. While I agree the game is very similar to EfT, it's also buggy, and since there is no controller support, everyone will have to deal with the clunky touchscreen controls. The player view is locked to first-person, character sex is locked to male, and the graphics are currently locked. The game feels and plays like an alpha, on top of it existing as a clone of a better game, but it's a Netease release, so I suppose this was all expected. At least Lost Light isn't monetized fully yet, so if you're curious, now is the best time to take a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Burger Cats

HyperBeard offers a range of kawaii casual games, and Burger Cats is the latest release from the studio, currently in early access. If you couldn't tell by the screenshots, this is a burger assembly and serving game, and it, of course, offers an adorable theme. As you progress, you'll unlock new ingredients and restaurants to better grow your kingdom of beef. It's a simple setup we've seen a bunch before, but with the cutesy cartoon graphics of a HyperBeard title. Luckily the in-app purchases aren't that bad, though there is a grind if you play for free, something to keep in mind.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

My Dear Farm

Apparently, one kawaii release from HyperBeard wasn't enough this week, and so My Dear Farm is another title from the developer that offers cute cartoon graphics. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is a game that's centered around farming, and it all boils down to a business sim. The goal, to grow your farm, and you'll do that by farming. The more you farm, the more you can sell, and the more money you'll have to grow your farm. It's a simple setup, but it works well, and since this is an early access release, the only monetization is the included advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet?)

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Nova Colony - Space Settlers

Nova Colony - Space Settlers is a fairly straightforward colony-building game, a strategy title where you'll manage a space colony while extracting the resources of the planet. The graphics aren't mind-blowing, but they get the job done, and since the game is balanced well, the included in-app purchases are unnecessary unless you want to advance faster. This is a middle-of-the-road colony/business sim, forgettable, but enjoyable enough to take a look at if you enjoy the genre.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Cyber Ninja - Stealth Warrior

We've seen a few similar stealth games in the past, and Cyber Ninja - Stealth Warrior does little to stray from the design of its competitors. This is indeed a casual one-handed game, where you'll simply direct your character towards your enemies as their backs are turned, to then slice and dice automatically once you are close enough. So combat is a bit of a wash, but some skill is required to recognize the best times to attack. Still, this all grows stale quickly, but if you only play here and there during your downtime, you may be able to stretch it out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Piano Dream: Tap the Piano Tiles to Create Music

Piano Dream is a simple rhythm game where you'll tap the keys of a piano as they pass by, timing your hits as you would in any other rhythm game. It's a familiar setup, but it works as expected, though the rhythm gameplay tends to lean towards the easy side. While the monetization isn't horrible, there are way too many ads, which grow annoying fast. As you play, you'll earn in-game currency, and this currency can be used to buy new music tracks, but even this feature is locked behind an ad.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $3.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Trivia Crack Explorer

Somehow Etermax​​​​​​​ is still creating lackluster quiz games, and Trivia Crack Explorer is the latest release from the studio. As expected, this is a quiz game, and once you dive in, you'll see that every aspect is monetized. Want to change the topic of a quiz, watch an ad, want to triple your rewards, watch an ad. Just about everything you can do has an optional ad attached. Then there's the fact there's a stamina system, loot boxes, and all of the other greedy mechanics that have no place in a real game, which is precisely why this release is in the mediocre section. It's a shallow quiz game filled with awful monetization. In other words, it stinks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Animal Shelter Simulator

At first, I wasn't sure what to think of Animal Shelter Simulator. The premise isn't that bad of an idea, but sadly the execution leaves a lot to be desired. The whole thing feels like a flash game you'd find on the web. The graphics offer an odd mix of 3D dogs and 2D art, with most environments looking undetailed, giving off a cheap feeling to the overall game. Sure, you can indeed take on missions to grow your shelter, which all have to do with caring for animals, but it's hard to shake the feeling the included mini-games are too simple. All around, this is a low-budget game, and you feel it every second you're playing.​​​​​​​

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $24.99

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

11 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (11/14/21 -11/21/21) Moncage, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, Crazy Warriors, plus more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email